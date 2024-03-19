The 2024 Fishing World Cup (FWC) Tournament Was Held In Auckland

Hosted by The World Sports Fishing Federation-NZ chapter the two-day contest conducted with unique rules was over seen by local and international judges and referees.

71 competitors in representative teams from 15 nations participated, some coming from as far away as Uruguay, Kazakhstan and Estonia came to Auckland to compete during the 4 nights 5 day event.

On 8th March evening, at the opening ceremony held at the Parnell Hotel and Conference centre, Hon Shane Jones, Minister for Oceans and Fisheries gave opening remarks welcoming the competitors to New Zealand. Over 200 people attended the ceremony including the enthusiastic anglers who would compete the next day.

More than just a fishing tournament the event brings together people from around the world to build friendships breaking down barriers between cultures and people through a common love for the Ocean and fishing.

The fishing ground was the Waitemata harbour five local tour boats were contracted to take out the teams for knock out rounds.

During the event a one-day symposium was held in cooperation with Universal Peace Federation entitled Ocean Resources Management and Peace and Security. Opening remarks were given by H.E. Keutekarakia Mataroa Consul General of the Cook Islands.

Symposium presenters came from Korea, Japan, Australia and the Marshall Islands, local expertise on Ocean research and coastal care such as LegaSea and Sea Cleaners also gave presentations.

1,000kgs of fish were caught during the tournament and of that 900kgs were donated to a marae in South Auckland that distributes food to local families in need through KAI IKA, an NGO.

Another highlight of this event was to promote joy and mutual understanding & friendship through International Exchange, so the FWC organized 1 Day cultural experience on 11th. The marae in South Auckland that received fish from the FWC organizer welcomed about the 90 participants and staff. they enjoyed an introduction to traditional Maori culture.

The World Fishing Cup tournament was designed to be an Olympic sport for fishermen and women. It was foundered by Rev Dr Sun Myung Moon and Dr Hak Ja Han Moon in 2002. Previous competitions have been held in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Australia, and Spain.

