New Zealand Fashion Week Announces Shark Beauty As Presenting Partner

New Zealand Fashion Week has today announced global leader in the hair-styling industry, Shark Beauty as its Presenting Partner. New Zealand Fashion Week Presented by Shark Beauty returns to Auckland’s Viaduct Events Centre from 20-24 August 2024, playing host to the industry’s most influential, and fashion lovers alike, showcasing Aotearoa’s most exciting established and upcoming creative talent to local and international audiences.

Feroz Ali, owner of New Zealand Fashion Week says: “We are absolutely delighted to announce our presenting partnership with Shark Beauty for this year’s event. Shark Beauty is a global innovator and we’re thrilled to see them investing in the industry here. The business of fashion is global, and it is excellent news to have Shark Beauty involved alongside us in amplifying and championing the creativity and cultural prowess of New Zealand fashion.”

As the official Presenting Partner of New Zealand Fashion Week 2024, Shark Beauty will host a series of activations at the event, including a Shark Beauty Salon for pre-and post-show styling using its TikTok famous trio of products - the Shark FlexStyle, SpeedStyle and soon to be released SmoothStyle – and partner with designers to present their looks on the runway. With a strong international fashion and beauty presence, Shark Beauty is also the Official Partner and exclusive hair tool partner of Australian Fashion Week in 2024.

Globally, Shark Beauty has worked with celebrated hairstylists including LA-based Glen Coco, responsible for creating iconic looks for Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, Sydney Sweeney, Shay Mitchell and Rita Ora; and last year appointed Chris Appleton as Global Ambassador, who styles the hair of Kim Kardashian, JLo, Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera, Katy Perry, Adele and more. Across ANZ, Shark Beauty includes Chris Hunter of Willomina and Jaye Edwards of EdwardsAndCo within its collective of local hair stylists and is looking to expand its portfolio across New Zealand.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Aby Shukla, SharkNinja ANZ Managing Director, says: “Last year we saw New Zealand Fashion Week turn heads locally and gain strong international attention. We have ambitious plans for Shark Beauty so coming on board with New Zealand Fashion Week in 2024 as Presenting Partner was a natural fit, especially given our alignment with Australian Fashion Week. Shark Beauty is For All Hairkind - so we are excited to work with New Zealand’s top hair stylists and fashion designers help us champion the diverse, the eclectic, and the yet-to-be celebrated hair.”

Inclusivity, cultural identity, sustainability, and digital technology remain at the heart of New Zealand Fashion Week’s long-term direction. Central to the mission of New Zealand Fashion Week Kahuria is the collaboration between the wider industry and mana whenua; supported by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, and NZME, and with more partners to be announced in coming weeks.

Tickets for New Zealand Fashion Week will go on sale in June 2024 at nzfashionweek.com. More information will be shared via @nzfashionweek on Instagram and Facebook and through the official hashtag #nzfashionweek.

© Scoop Media

