Double Action At Crankworx Rotorua With A Thrilling AirDH And Repeat Gold At The Official NZ Whip-Off Championships

Another exciting day unfolded at the big 10-year anniversary of Crankworx Rotorua. The lineup drew a big crowd to Skyline Rotorua, where spectators witnessed the first training session of men and women for Sunday’s Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza, as well as the training and qualifiers for Saturday’s Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge. Putting a cherry on top of today’s busy schedule, the AirDH and the Official New Zealand Whip-Off Championships took place, where riders were whipping their tails into the scenic sunset above Lake Rotorua.

Winning the AirDH, Ryan Gilchrist was followed by fellow Aussie and last year’s winner Mick Hannah. Gilchrist attributed part of his win to the training he did with Hannah, saying “We really did a lot of practice together, and he taught me some of his secrets that he learned winning last year”. He continues, “I am honoured, honestly. It’s Mick Hannah. You can’t say he’s not a legend.” Canadian rider Jakob Jewett secured third place, making his second podium finish early in the 2024 Crankworx World Tour. In the women’s category, Martha Gill took home Gold, followed by local Shania Rawson of Rotorua, and US rider Kialani Hines. For Shania Rawson, this was her second time on the podium for the week “It feels pretty good! My goal has definitely been to be consistent, so yeah, that’s another race that’s ticked off that I can say I’m on the box, so yeah, that’s pretty good.”

Podium AirDH – Male Category

Ryan Gilchrist (AUS)

Mick Hannah (AUS)

Jakob Jewett (CAN)

Podium AirDH – Female Category

Martha Gill (GBR)

Shania Rawson (NZL)

Kialani Hines (USA)

As the sunset drew pink clouds in the sky, the Official New Zealand Whip-Off Championships took off with a bang. The vibes were high as riders fired down the light-flooded course, competing on who can get the most sideways. After narrowing down the field to 41 finalists, the judges awarded last year’s champions, Vinny Armstrong and Edgar Briole, with the gold medal. Erice Van Leuwen and Ben Wallace took second place, followed by Nils Heiniger and Kirsten Van Horne who grabbed Bronze for the second year in a row. Describing her Whip-Off experience, Vinny Armstrong referred to it as “Honestly the best time of my life!” Visibly stoked, she praised the vibrant atmosphere among the riders and the updated course: “Just riding with all my mates, riding the best jump, it’s just so good.”

Podium Official New Zealand Whip-Off Championships – Male Category

Edgar Briole (FRA)

Ben Wallace (CAN)

Nils Heiniger (NZL)

Podium Official New Zealand Whip-Off Championships – Female Category

Vinny Armstrong (NZL)

Erice Van Leuven (NZL)

Kirsten Van Horne (CAN)

Earlier today, the qualifying runs for the Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge took place, with Ryan Gilchrist securing the top spot for the finals on Saturday, March 23. Saturday will also feature the Specialized Dual Slalom, which Martha Gill will compete in alongside today’s medalists Mick Hannah, Shania Rawson, Jakob Jewett and many more. Gill is confidently looking forward to the race: “I think Dual Slalom has been my strongest event. I mean I managed podium in every event last year in every [Dual] Slalom, so yeah, I’m always going to look forward to [Dual] Slaloms on new courses."

Don’t miss an awe-inspiring Speed & Style on Friday, the double-broadcast day featuring the Specialized Dual Slalom followed by the Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge on Saturday, and the grand finale of the 10th anniversary of Crankworx Rotorua with the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza on Sunday.

