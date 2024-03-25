Final Airshow Tickets On Sale

Despite Warbirds Over Wanaka selling out both main days there is one last opportunity for airshow fans to see what is being regarded as one of the best line-ups of aircraft in the event’s 36-year history including a rare WWII Mosquito fighter-bomber and the USAF F-16 Fighting Falcon jets.

Warbirds Over Wanaka General Manager Ed Taylor says the last of the Sunday tickets have now gone while Saturday sold out more than a week ago.

“The good news is we still have plenty of tickets for our practice day on Friday, including Silver Grandstand tickets. Friday is a great option because all the ground exhibits are open across the day and many of the aircraft are scheduled to display, including the mighty Mosquito and the F-16,” says Ed.

Also, all children aged 16 and under are free on Friday so it’s a great way for the whole family to come and enjoy all the excitement of the airshow, says Ed.

Later on Friday afternoon airshow visitors head into town for the free community airshow on the lakefront.

“We expect to have upwards of 8,000 people at various vantage points around the lakefront including up on Lismore Park. All-in-all Friday is a great way to experience all the sights and sounds out at the airshow before then heading into town for the free lakeside display. And you’ve still got the rest of Easter to enjoy,” says Ed.

Meanwhile, the first of the display aircraft have started arriving at Wanaka Airport. The Biggin Hill Spitfire and P-51 Mustang arrived from Ohakea on Saturday while the four L-39 jets to be flown by the American Eagles jet display team arrived on Sunday.

More aircraft are due throughout the week with all expected to be at Wanaka by Thursday afternoon.

Ed says Wanaka Airport is a very busy place this week and he is grateful for the co-operation of Queenstown Airport Corporation staff who manage the airport and also all the businesses which operate at the airport.

“They are having to adjust their normal work schedules to accommodate us setting up all the infrastructure needed for such a big international event. Without that co-operation it just wouldn’t be possible,” says Ed.

© Scoop Media

