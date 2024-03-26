Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
AMARANTHE Announce August 2024 First Ever New Zealand Show

Tuesday, 26 March 2024, 5:31 pm
Press Release: Nuclear Blast

After conquering stages across the globe and on the back of their stunning new album The Catalyst, Swedish metal virtuosos AMARANTHE are finally set to embark on their first ever tour of New Zealand.

AMARANTHE have walked their own unique path from the start. With a sound that combines the sharpest, cutting edges of modern melodic metal, electronic rock and razor-sharp pop, their impact was immediate and undeniable. Their music is absurdly infectious, genre defining and is led by the unique 3-way vocal assault of the electrifying Elize Ryd, Mikael Sehlin & Nils Molin who deliver an unprecedented aural attack that is complimented by scything guitars and pulsating keyboard passages.

Now 7-albums deep into their career, amassing hundreds of millions of streams and captivating metal enthusiasts worldwide since 2008 AMARANTHE have been an unwavering breath of invigorating fresh air. Now the time is right for AMARANTHE to showcase their incomparable sound and blistering live show to New Zealand audiences.

Expect to hear a setlist full of AMARANTHE’s hit global anthems ‘Drop Dead Cynical’, ‘Digital World’, ‘Damnation Flame’, ‘Re-Vision’, ‘The Nexus’, ‘Archangel’ and more! Sweden’s masters of thunderous, melodic futurism are about to show fans what has made them one of Metal’s most exciting acts.

AMARANTHE 2024 New Zealand

Sunday 25 August – Powerstation, AUCKLAND

Tickets:

PRESALE: Wednesday 27th March 9am NZDT

GENERAL PUBLIC: Thursday 28th March 9am NZDT

From: https://davidroywilliams.com/tours/amaranthe/ and https://metropolistouring.com/newzealand/amaranthe-2024/

