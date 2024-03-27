Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Celebrating 100 Years Of Te Arawa Trust Board And Te Arawa Lakes Trust

Wednesday, 27 March 2024, 10:13 am
Press Release: Te Arawa

Te Arawa Lakes Trust mark a significant milestone as they celebrate a century of leadership, resilience and cultural heritage.

Established on a foundation of mutual understanding with the Crown and acknowledgment, this centenary commemorates a journey of perseverance, our hapū, our rotomoana and taonga species.

Dating back to the early negotiations and the subsequent settlement process, this journey reflects the determination of Te Arawa to address historical grievances and forge a path towards reconciliation.

From the initial lodgement of the lakes claim with the Waitangi Tribunal in April 1987 (WAI 240) to the ratification of the settlement deed in December 2004, each step has been marked by dedication and perseverance.

The establishment of the Te Arawa Lakes Trust in 2005 further solidified the commitment to stewardship and governance over these cherished taonga; Ngā Rotomoana and our Taonga species.

Today, we honour the visionaries, negotiators, and trustees who have played pivotal roles in shaping the legacy of Te Arawa Lakes Trust, formerly Te Arawa Māori Trust Board.

As we reflect on the past century, we also look forward with optimism and determination. Together, we reaffirm our commitment to preserving the mana and wairua of the lakes for our tamariki mokopuna.

• "Te Arawa Lakes Trust is our legacy iwi-entity, established to represent the interests of Te Arawa hapū and whānau in relation to the Te Arawa Lakes Settlement 2006." - Geoff Rolleston, Chairman for Te Arawa Lakes Trust.

• "Interlocking our unique intergenerational relationship with our 14 freshwater lakes and taonga species like kōura, tuna, kākahi, inanga, kōaro and morihana." - Geoff Rolleston, Chairman for Te Arawa Lakes Trust.
 

© Scoop Media

