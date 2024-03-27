Bringing In The Boots To Level The Playing Field

The Wellington Phoenix is asking its fans to donate their pre-loved footy boots to help families in need, and to encourage kids to join local sports clubs.

Phoenix players from L to R Matt Sheridan, Annalie Longo (C), Rylee Foster, Youstin Salas and Jack Duncan.

In partnership with Budget Car Rentals, the Phoenix has launched the Budget Boot Drive ahead of this weekend’s Easter double-header.

For hundreds of families across Wellington, the high cost of uniforms, gear, and equipment is often a barrier to children starting or taking part in sport.

To help combat this, the Phoenix will be collecting pre-loved boots at this weekend’s games at Porirua Park and Sky Stadium as part of its Budget Boot Drive.

The boots will then be distributed to whānau and tamariki in need through the club’s Football For All programme.

Phoenix players and staff have already kickstarted donations by filling two bins with their old boots.

“It's simple and easy to donate,” Phoenix general manager David Dome said. “Dig out the boots collecting dust at the back of your closet, or the boots that your kids have long outgrown and bring them to one of our games this weekend.

“We want to fill the Budget van at Porirua Park on Saturday and at Sky Stadium on Easter Sunday.

“By donating you will help hundreds of kids play sport that otherwise wouldn’t have been able to afford to.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Budget Car Rentals is a proud partner of the Wellington Phoenix and approached the club with the idea of a boot drive.

“We are really proud to support this grassroots initiative to not only offer a little bit of practical help but hopefully create a positive impact for families who have children keen to join a club or play in a school team,” Bryn McGoldrick, Budget General Manager ABG said.

“It also acts as an important reminder about the power of reusing items that still have a lot of life left in them. You never know, some of the boots we collect may end up on the feet of future stars.”

How to donate to the Budget Boot Drive

Look out for the Budget Boot Drive branded van at the venues

Saturday 30 March - Wellington Phoenix FC Women’s vs Western Sydney Wanders at Porirua Park

- Wellington Phoenix FC Women’s vs Western Sydney Wanders at Porirua Park Sunday 31 March - Wellington Phoenix FC Men’s vs Brisbane Roar FC at Sky Stadium

© Scoop Media

