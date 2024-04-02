Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Becca Caffyn Set To Release Sophomore Collection On April 5th

Tuesday, 2 April 2024, 7:30 am
Press Release: Rebecca Caffyn

Following the success of her debut single ‘Stair Kids’ and EP ‘The Replacement Blonde’, singer-songwriter Becca Caffyn returns with a new collection, ‘Hallways’.

The mini EP contains three brand new tracks, written at Depot Sound during a series of sessions facilitated through NZ On Air’s New Music Development initiative. The collection was penned after Caffyn had moved back out of home after the 2021 lockdown and into a house shared with ‘people she met on the internet’.

Produced by Noah Page, the title track ‘Hallways’ pays sonic homage to Caffyn’s country music origins, melded with her current folk fascination. The pair took inspiration from Lizzy McAlpine’s Live EP and settled on writing a track with one guitar and one vocal, recorded in one continuous take. This was take 13.

With lyrics finished the morning of recording day, ‘Hallways’ chronicles the “bittersweet nature of growing up, living the life you always hoped you would create for yourself, but missing parts of the life you grew up with, like living down the hall from your family.” At its core, Caffyn states, it’s a song about missing your mum.

A keen and observant writer, Caffyn delves into moments from everyday life; peering into the intricacies of how we relate to ourselves and others in her introspective bedroom folk tracks. Along the way, her influences have grown to include the indie-pop sensibilities of Phoebe Bridgers, Maggie Rogers and Julia Jacklin; melding a fascination with words, with introspective bedroom folk.

At 21 years old, Becca Caffyn writes with prescient clarity; crafting honest lyrics and gentle melodies that speak to her own experiences, all in the hope that they can resonate with the experiences of others too.

You can pre-save the Hallways mini EP (https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/beccacaffyn/hallways), and find Becca on social media https://linktr.ee/beccacaffyn 

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Rebecca Caffyn on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 