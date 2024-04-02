Becca Caffyn Set To Release Sophomore Collection On April 5th

Following the success of her debut single ‘Stair Kids’ and EP ‘The Replacement Blonde’, singer-songwriter Becca Caffyn returns with a new collection, ‘Hallways’.

The mini EP contains three brand new tracks, written at Depot Sound during a series of sessions facilitated through NZ On Air’s New Music Development initiative. The collection was penned after Caffyn had moved back out of home after the 2021 lockdown and into a house shared with ‘people she met on the internet’.

Produced by Noah Page, the title track ‘Hallways’ pays sonic homage to Caffyn’s country music origins, melded with her current folk fascination. The pair took inspiration from Lizzy McAlpine’s Live EP and settled on writing a track with one guitar and one vocal, recorded in one continuous take. This was take 13.

With lyrics finished the morning of recording day, ‘Hallways’ chronicles the “bittersweet nature of growing up, living the life you always hoped you would create for yourself, but missing parts of the life you grew up with, like living down the hall from your family.” At its core, Caffyn states, it’s a song about missing your mum.

A keen and observant writer, Caffyn delves into moments from everyday life; peering into the intricacies of how we relate to ourselves and others in her introspective bedroom folk tracks. Along the way, her influences have grown to include the indie-pop sensibilities of Phoebe Bridgers, Maggie Rogers and Julia Jacklin; melding a fascination with words, with introspective bedroom folk.

At 21 years old, Becca Caffyn writes with prescient clarity; crafting honest lyrics and gentle melodies that speak to her own experiences, all in the hope that they can resonate with the experiences of others too.

You can pre-save the Hallways mini EP (https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/beccacaffyn/hallways), and find Becca on social media https://linktr.ee/beccacaffyn

