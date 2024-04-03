International Superstar, Michelle Visage, To Host Season 4 Of Drag RaceDown Under

Coming to WOW Presents Plus later this year, Season 4 will also see a star-studded line-up of Down Under drag royalty stepping up as judges and mentors, alongside mainstay judge, Rhys Nicholson

World of Wonder have announced the highly anticipated return of Drag Race Down Under, premiering later this year with a new host, international superstar Michelle Visage.

With RuPaul’s blessing, this is the first time that Michelle Visage is taking on the highly-regarded role as the main host of a Drag Race franchise.

Aussie comedian Rhys Nicholson will also return as judge for the new series, and will be joined on the main stage by a rotating cast of Down Under’s glittering drag royalty. This is the first time Down Under queens have been enlisted for their expertise to mentor the new cast of fierce local queens that are vying for the crown.

The new season will usher in 10 gorgeous and talented new queens from Australia and

New Zealand, who will compete for a cash prize and the title of ‘Down Under’s Next Drag Superstar.’ The queens competing, the exciting line-up of extra-special celebrity guests, and the Down Under guest judges for the new season will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Drag Race Down Under will premiere later this year exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in New Zealand. RuPaul will remain on the series as an Executive Producer for the show.

RuPaul says: “It has been my great honour to bring Drag Race to Australasia. I can’t wait to see the franchise continue to flourish under the leadership of the incredible Michelle Visage.”

Michelle Visage says: “Thank you, RuPaul, for entrusting me with one of your beloved

shows. The colour, humour and outrageousness of Down Under drag holds a special place in my heart. I'm ready to do everything in my power to encourage these beautiful queens to believe in themselves and let their inner light shine through.”

Drag Race Down Under is an 8x60’ World of Wonder production in collaboration with Warner Bros. International Production New Zealand for Stan in Australia, WOW Presents Plus everywhere else. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, and RuPaul Charles serve as Executive Producers. Cailah Scobie (STAN), Amanda Duthie (STAN), Pip Rubira (WB), Nick Tanner (Passion) also serve as Executive Producers. Passion Distribution distributes the series globally in line with Passion Distribution and WOW’s distribution strategy.

About World of Wonder:

World of Wonder (WOW) has reshaped international pop culture, earning 33 Emmys,

inspiring two Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus across 190 territories,

and bringing drag culture to the world stage via RuPaul’s Drag Race and DragCon. SVOD

WOW Presents Plus, the exclusive home to the global Drag Race franchise and hundreds of WOW Original series, saw 35M hours of content watched in 2023 with 77% subscriber growth in the same year.

WOW’s pioneering television portfolio includes other smash-hit franchises like Million Dollar Listing. Their film division WOW Docs produces groundbreaking documentaries including Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Party Monster, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. WOW also operates YouTube channel WOWPresents, music label World of Wonder Records, the WOW Podcast Network, and year-round international live events.

Co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have been profiled in Variety’s Reality TV

Impact Report and Hollywood Reporter’s Most Powerful Producers in Unscripted. Honors for their trailblazing work include the IDA Pioneer Award, Realscreen’s Global 100 list, Banff’s Impact Award, and the OUT 100. In 2022, World of Wonder was ranked #2 among film and TV powerhouses in Fast Company’s World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies.

