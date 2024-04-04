Eden Park Transforms Into A Vibrant Market Place: Food, Art, Jewellery And Entrepreneurial Spirit

Home to New Zealand’s greatest sporting moments, from 8.30am on Sunday, 14 April, Eden Park will transform into a vibrant community marketplace that brings together amazing food, creativity and entrepreneurial spirit.

Located in the P5 Carpark off Reimers Road, the Eden Park Market will feature local artists, contemporary designers, food and beverage vendors, and school students setting up businesses as part of their studies. Eden Park will also have a stall stocked with iconic stadium collectables and memorabilia, with the proceeds donated to charity.

Nick Sautner, Eden Park CEO, said, “We’re delighted to be hosting this family-friendly, community event. It is a great opportunity for market vendors and students to showcase their products and an ideal place for visitors to support local businesses, grab a coffee and enjoy a fun and relaxed morning.

A stroll around the Eden Park market will be a quintessential experience. The history of New Zealand’s national stadium surrounds stallholders selling locally produced food and crafts. Delicious food such as Japanese Rice Meals, Steak and Mushroom Rolls, Donuts, and Smoothies will be on offer alongside a wide range of art, jewellery, handmade items, collectables and iconic Eden Park memorabilia.

Mr Sautner adds, “We are especially excited about Entrepreneur Alley which is a special feature of the Eden Park Market. This area is a dedicated space for school students and aspiring young business owners to showcase their products and services. Young entrepreneurs from Westlake College will be selling a variety of products, from bubble tea to framed shell art and we also have a local Kowhai school student setting up Ari’s Toast Stand, selling very yummy honey on toast, which we expect will be very popular on a Sunday morning.

The Eden Park Market will start at 8.30am on Sunday 14 April. Admission is free.

