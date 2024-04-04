Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Eden Park Transforms Into A Vibrant Market Place: Food, Art, Jewellery And Entrepreneurial Spirit

Thursday, 4 April 2024, 3:58 pm
Press Release: Eden Park

Home to New Zealand’s greatest sporting moments, from 8.30am on Sunday, 14 April, Eden Park will transform into a vibrant community marketplace that brings together amazing food, creativity and entrepreneurial spirit.

Located in the P5 Carpark off Reimers Road, the Eden Park Market will feature local artists, contemporary designers, food and beverage vendors, and school students setting up businesses as part of their studies. Eden Park will also have a stall stocked with iconic stadium collectables and memorabilia, with the proceeds donated to charity.

Nick Sautner, Eden Park CEO, said, “We’re delighted to be hosting this family-friendly, community event. It is a great opportunity for market vendors and students to showcase their products and an ideal place for visitors to support local businesses, grab a coffee and enjoy a fun and relaxed morning.

A stroll around the Eden Park market will be a quintessential experience. The history of New Zealand’s national stadium surrounds stallholders selling locally produced food and crafts. Delicious food such as Japanese Rice Meals, Steak and Mushroom Rolls, Donuts, and Smoothies will be on offer alongside a wide range of art, jewellery, handmade items, collectables and iconic Eden Park memorabilia.

Mr Sautner adds, “We are especially excited about Entrepreneur Alley which is a special feature of the Eden Park Market. This area is a dedicated space for school students and aspiring young business owners to showcase their products and services. Young entrepreneurs from Westlake College will be selling a variety of products, from bubble tea to framed shell art and we also have a local Kowhai school student setting up Ari’s Toast Stand, selling very yummy honey on toast, which we expect will be very popular on a Sunday morning.

The Eden Park Market will start at 8.30am on Sunday 14 April. Admission is free.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Eden Park on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 