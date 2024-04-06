Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Dame Noeline Taurua Reappointed Silver Ferns Coach

Saturday, 6 April 2024, 4:55 am
Press Release: Netball NZ

5 April, 2024

Dame Noeline Taurua has been reappointed as Silver Ferns head coach following a comprehensive recruitment process from Netball New Zealand (NNZ).

Taurua and NNZ have agreed to a two year appointment after the role was opened up leading into the 2027 Netball World Cup in Sydney.

NNZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie and an independent panel were a part of a lengthy interview process which included input from board members, player representatives and independent experts.

Wyllie said they were delighted to be able to confirm Dame Noeline Taurua as Silver Ferns coach for the next two years.

“Dame Noeline has shown that she is the right person for the Silver Ferns job after what was a robust interview process,” she said.

“We want to thank all of those who were involved and were pleased with the calibre and quality of candidates for the head coach role. It was an opportunity to assess what the future plans looked like for the Silver Ferns and the interview panel believe that Dame Noeline remains the right person to lead our national team.

“Her coaching record stands out - she has a genuine passion for our players along with the ability and desire to both evolve as a coach, and add something significant to the Silver Ferns legacy.”

Taurua said she was excited to be able to continue in a position which means a lot to her.

“I was excited to go through the interview process. The process itself, challenged me to formulate a plan that was new, refreshing, and different from previous years. At the same time as conveying the message that I have utter belief in the athletes and leaders within our programme, and a knowingness that a solid foundation has been set.

“I have competed for the job. I have reset the dial. I am rejuvenated and can’t wait to build upon the current foundation towards an era of Silver Ferns excellence,” she said.

Taurua was appointed Silver Ferns coach in 2018 and led the national side to a Netball World Cup title in 2019 and a Constellation Cup series victory in 2021.

The Silver Ferns are back on court when they host England during the Taini Jamison Trophy series in September.

