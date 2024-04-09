Mel Parsons Announces New Album, SABOTAGE, And Three Aotearoa Shows

Critically-acclaimed Mel Parsons will release her new album SABOTAGE on June 7 and has also announced a three-date New Zealand tour, before she heads to Canada for a northern hemisphere festival run.

The SABOTAGE Tour kicks off at The Piano in Christchurch on Friday, June 14 then travels to the Q Theatre in Auckland on Saturday, June 15, before winding up at Old St Paul’s in Wellington on Sunday, June 16.

SABOTAGE is the Lyttleton-based artist’s sixth studio album and fans have already been given a sneak peak of the record, by way of the singles ‘Little Sadness’ and ‘Offer Down’.

The album, recorded in Lyttleton at Basement Studio and co-written and produced with Josh Logan, sees a contemplative Parsons skillfully weaving together a tapestry of ethereal and hypnotic soundscapes. The songs are raw, and at times dark – perhaps a reflection of the time in which they started to emerge; written across lockdowns.

The award-winning singer and songwriter is thrilled to finally have the album ready for release, and is candid about bringing the new record to the stage. “Playing live is nirvana to me… it’s hands down my favourite part of being an artist. It’s the only time I get to connect directly with my audience, and that’s a very special thing which I never take for granted,” says Parsons.

Don’t miss the chance to celebrate the release of SABOTAGE with Parsons - who is undoubtedly one of Aotearoa’s most recognised songwriters and touring artists - when she performs this June.

Parsons’ fifth album SLOW BURN debuted at #3 in the Official Top 40 album charts and #2 in the Top 20 NZ album charts. Previous to SLOW BURN was the album GLASS HEART, which saw her win Best Folk Artist / Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa at the 2020 Aotearoa Music Awards. GLASS HEART was also a finalist for the 2019 Taite Music Prize and Top 20 finalist at 2019’s APRA Silver Scroll Awards.

