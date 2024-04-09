Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Mel Parsons Announces New Album, SABOTAGE, And Three Aotearoa Shows

Tuesday, 9 April 2024, 10:35 am
Press Release: NicNak Media

Critically-acclaimed Mel Parsons will release her new album SABOTAGE on June 7 and has also announced a three-date New Zealand tour, before she heads to Canada for a northern hemisphere festival run.

The SABOTAGE Tour kicks off at The Piano in Christchurch on Friday, June 14 then travels to the Q Theatre in Auckland on Saturday, June 15, before winding up at Old St Paul’s in Wellington on Sunday, June 16.

SABOTAGE is the Lyttleton-based artist’s sixth studio album and fans have already been given a sneak peak of the record, by way of the singles ‘Little Sadness’ and ‘Offer Down’.

The album, recorded in Lyttleton at Basement Studio and co-written and produced with Josh Logan, sees a contemplative Parsons skillfully weaving together a tapestry of ethereal and hypnotic soundscapes. The songs are raw, and at times dark – perhaps a reflection of the time in which they started to emerge; written across lockdowns.

The award-winning singer and songwriter is thrilled to finally have the album ready for release, and is candid about bringing the new record to the stage. “Playing live is nirvana to me… it’s hands down my favourite part of being an artist. It’s the only time I get to connect directly with my audience, and that’s a very special thing which I never take for granted,” says Parsons.

Don’t miss the chance to celebrate the release of SABOTAGE with Parsons - who is undoubtedly one of Aotearoa’s most recognised songwriters and touring artists - when she performs this June.

Parsons’ fifth album SLOW BURN debuted at #3 in the Official Top 40 album charts and #2 in the Top 20 NZ album charts. Previous to SLOW BURN was the album GLASS HEART, which saw her win Best Folk Artist / Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa at the 2020 Aotearoa Music Awards. GLASS HEART was also a finalist for the 2019 Taite Music Prize and Top 20 finalist at 2019’s APRA Silver Scroll Awards.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NicNak Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 