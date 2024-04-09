‘Plex Trilogy Launch Godplex Screening, Auckland, Thursday 18 April

London-based Kiwi filmmaker Darcy Gladwin discusses thinking big, sustainability, and fraud in the announcement of a film series titled the "PLEX TRILOGY"

After completion of his feature film GODPLEX and now with new feature CONPLEX in post-production, it was noticed that the two films have a common theme of fraud, and so Gladwin decided to make a trilogy.

"Why not think big, the imagination has no bounds.”

Gladwin’s first feature GODPLEX follows the errant misadventures of a new-age cult guru. Despite some good reviews, it failed to be represented by any film festivals of note and now sits as a DIY distribution available via website.

The second feature CONPLEX is a doc / drama centred around a personal ordeal involving an effective 10-day hostage by con-artists in India. Starting life with the working title “FOOLS GOLD”, three years of pitching producers and funding bodies brought no success so Gladwin decided to once again go it alone.

“I got a very personal inside view of the process of the con-artist and later learned of the sophisticated psychology behind it.”

“My naive eyes were then opened to a world seemingly full of fraud ... I decided to make a film about it.”



“To my mind, the doco-drama genre offers the most fertile area for exploring ideas of representation, reality, and illusion. My favourite films in this genre are Waking Life and American Animals.”

Primary footage was shot ‘on a shoestring’ in India, October 2022 and while filming, one of the Indian actors came up with the name CONPLEX. After some months reflection following the traumatic filming process, Gladwin coined the “PLEX TRILOGY” …

“I am committed to long and short-form cinematic work, as opposed to video or televisual formats.”

“Peter Jackson said, ‘The most honest form of filmmaking is to make a film for yourself’, and I’ve certainly achieved that with GODPLEX, however it doesn’t finish my quest to reach a broader audience or find a pathway to financial sustainability.”

CONPLEX will be completed as time and financial considerations permit.

GODPLEX is now available to stream or download as a Pay-What-You-Want ( PWYW ) model.

GODPLEX screens Thursday 18 April as part of the Auckland Independent Film Showcase

https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/the-4th-auckland-independent-film-showcase-tickets-823046894417

PLEX TRILOGY website links to all content

www.PLEXTRILOGY.xyz

DARCY GLADWIN website

www.DARCYGLADWIN.xyz

