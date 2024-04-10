UB40 Bring Their Magic To Christchurch And Auckland

Prepare for a reggae-fuelled revolution as UB40, the world's top-selling reggae group, storms New Zealand this October. Celebrating 45 years of chart-topping hits, UB40 promises an explosive return to Auckland and Christchurch, joined by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter, Eagle-Eye Cherry.

UB40’s RED RED WINE TOUR kicks off at the Wolfbrook Arena in Christchurch on Tuesday October 8 before heading to Auckland to play at the Trusts Arena on Thursday October 10.

Fans can be first to buy tickets via the UB40 / Ticketek / TEG Live and MJR Presents pre-sale – commencing on Monday April 15 at 1pm; with the general public on-sale at 1pm on Wednesday April 17.

Tuesday October 8 - Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch

Thursday October 10 - Trusts Arena Auckland

Experience the infectious beats of UB40 classics like ‘Red Red Wine’, ‘(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You’, ‘Food for Thought’, ‘Please Don’t Make Me Cry’ and ‘Kingston Town’, alongside fresh tracks from their upcoming album UB45, which will be released worldwide on Friday April 19. With over 100 million albums sold globally, UB40's legacy continues to captivate audiences with their timeless sound.

Robin Campbell says; “We’re visiting some pretty exotic places on this world tour including Latin America, the Caribbean and the East, but we are always buzzing to come back to New Zealand, the welcome we get from the fans down there is special and we can’t wait to return with our new album ‘UB45’.”

The band, after nearly 45 years, have landed a Top 10 hit single in the official UK charts with ‘Forever True’. It’s a reworking of their debut 1980 hit 'Food For Thought', and is an anthem dedicated to their hometown Birmingham City Football Club. This is also their 51st hit record, with fans eagerly awaiting the release of their 45th anniversary album, UB45.

Coupled with their massive global album sales of over 100 million, UB40 have had 10 UK Top 10 albums. The band has stood the test of time, touring the world together and recording music shot through with an unbreakable bond, fostered by their long-standing friendships and shared Birmingham roots. The line-up proudly boasts all but one of the surviving founding members, now bolstered by the reinvigorating and re-energizing presence of vocalist Matt Doyle.

Adding to the excitement, Eagle-Eye Cherry brings his melodic blend of alternative rock to the stage, featuring hits like ‘Save Tonight’. Don't miss this electrifying showcase of musical talent and camaraderie.

Eagle-Eye Cherry’s career changed with his breakthrough hit song ‘Save Tonight’ from his acclaimed debut album DESIRELESS.That album went onto sell 4 million copies worldwide and saw him garner global recognition for his melodic, folky blend of alternative rock.

Clearly, the Swedish singer-songwriter had something, other than just musical genes, being the son of late jazz trumpeter Don and sibling to 80’s star Neneh. His longevity and success have seen him release six albums – his most recent, BACK ON TRACK, which came out in January 2023. Eagle-Eye Cherry’s songwriting contains many infectious choruses that first brought him to the world’s attention. He’s also been co-writing for other artists and films.

His live shows here in New Zealand will feature a selection of hits and songs across his multiple album releases, so make sure you catch the inexplicable magic of Eagle-Eye Cherry.

Tickets for UB40 and Eagle-Eye Cherry will sell fast - secure your spot for an unforgettable night of reggae and rock fusion!

UB40 NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES 2024

UB40 + Ticketek + TEG/MJR Pre-sale:

Monday April 15 1.00pm to Wednesday April 17 12.00pm

GENERAL PUBLIC ONSALE

Wednesday April 17 at 1.00pm

