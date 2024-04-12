Loading Docs Returns To Proudly Announce The Commencement Of A 10th Season!

Six new documentaries are set to start production, beginning with their crowdfunding campaigns and a brand-new website.

SEASON 10

From April 8th, Loading Docs embarks on a milestone Season 10 with six incredible new films chosen to enter production. We now invite audiences to be part of the creation of these important stories. Support the new cohort of filmmakers by contributing to their crowdfunding campaigns on Boosted to help them reach the all-or-nothing goal of $5,000. By reaching this minimum target, each team will unlock further funding and support from the initiative. Campaigns end April 30th and will be available to watch for free later this year.

A DOCUMENTARY-DEDICATED DECADE

The new filmmakers will join New Zealand’s premier documentary incubator which has nurtured 180 filmmakers before. Over the last decade, many of these filmmakers have gone on to achieve creative and commercial success in the New Zealand film industry, with Loading Docs to thank as an integral part of their talent development.

“To be embarking on a 10th season of Loading Docs is a proud achievement for myself, our team and all the initiative’s filmmakers who came before. This season will build upon our rich history of unveiling hidden narratives of New Zealand and telling culturally resonating stories.” – Julia Parnell, Co-Founder & Executive Producer

CELEBRATE 10 YEARS OF LOADING DOCS

There is a new way to watch Loading Docs with a brand-new website, redesigned to help audiences rediscover Loading Docs’ classics and must-watch short films from every corner of New Zealand and beyond.

See Loading Docs from a fresh perspective with curated playlists to watch free, at home and on the go: www.loadingdocs.net/watch

SEASON 10: ATTENTION – TE KIMIHANGA, TE HAHAUNGA

The theme for Season 10 is Attention – Te Kimihanga, Te Hahaunga, featuring six jaw-dropping new documentaries. To find out more and donate, see the projects below or visit: www.loadingdocs.net/new-season

Mauri Moana

A tale of environmental urgency and the fight against invasive species.

Director: Nathaniel Howe, Producer: Stevie Davis-Tana

Hope in the Stars

One woman's celestial search for answers to earthly challenges.

Director: Alexis Smith, Producer: Harry Wynn

Hifi Ulu

A cultural rite of passage through the eyes of a young Niuean boy.

Director: Chantelle Burgoyne, Producer: Hayley Felise

The Man Outside

Abandoned by the law, a woman's flatmates struggle to protect her from a relentless stalker.

Director: Liv McClymont, Producer: Jessica Todd

Tū Tonu - Still Standing

An arborist’s climb towards personal and ecological triumph.

Director: Brady Polkinghorne, Producer: Andy Day

Here the Wild Things Are

A snapshot into the world of those turning observation into action.

Directors: Kelly Gilbride, Producer: Madison Smith

“This process is helping to bring these stories, that we are so passionate about, to life. Hopefully, this story that we are holding so close to our hearts will resonate with other people and touch their hearts too.” – Stevie Davis-Tana

Loading Docs is a Notable Pictures initiative funded by NZ On Air and made with support from the New Zealand Film Commission and Te Māngai Pāho.

Website: www.loadingdocs.net

© Scoop Media

