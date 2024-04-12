Calling Rugby’s Little Legends, Nib $10K Relay Is Back For 2024

The nib Little Legends $10K relay is back for a fourth year as part of nib and the Blues’ mission to encourage Kiwi kids to be proactive with their health from a young age.

The race will involve 10 junior rugby clubs and intermediate schools from around Auckland, North Harbour and Northland, who will compete in a half-time relay race at the Blues vs Hurricanes match at Eden Park on Saturday, 11 May.

Registrations are open from 12 April to 29 April 2024 and selected teams will compete for a $10,000 prize to support the health and wellbeing of their junior players. Each team will consist of 10 relay runners aged between 11 – 13 years of age.

nib Chief Executive, Rob Hennin says, “We are proud to be bringing back the Little Legends $10K Relay. It’s a great way for parents to encourage their kids to be fit and active, while the kids have a once in a lifetime opportunity of competing at the iconic Eden Park.”

“As parents, it can be difficult to know how to best look after your children’s health and wellbeing. The relay is part of our commitment to helping Kiwi parents be proactive about taking care of their kids' health and establishing good wellbeing habits early.”

Recent research by private health insurer, nib New Zealand revealed that two in five (43%) parents surveyed aren’t clear about which health screening checks are appropriate for their kids and a quarter don’t think it's necessary for their children to have annual general health screening checks.

Almost half of parents surveyed said their child is not up to date or has never received a hearing check (49%), eye check (48%) or dental check (44%). One in five (23%) parents said their child is not up to date or has never received their immunisations.

“Alarming statistics like these are why initiatives like the Little Legends $10K Relay are a great way to promote positive habits and raise awareness of the importance of being proactive with your health from a young age. Proactive health checks help keep kids healthy by catching potential illnesses early,” adds Hennin.

nib will offer free general health checks to the public with its mobile Check-Up Clinic at an Auckland CBD pop up in the week leading up to the Blues vs Hurricanes game on May 11 to make it easier for families to be proactive with their health.

nib has also developed helpful tools and resources to inform Kiwi families on the health checks they need at every stage of life and how to stay on top of them. Download nib’s Warrant of Wellness here.

Last year’s winning team from Glen Eden Intermediate School used their $10,000 prize to help with travel to sports camps, basic first aid courses and sports equipment upgrades.

Vaimoana Vaai, Director of Sport at Glen Eden Intermediate, said of last year’s win, “This is huge for us - we encourage all sorts of sports and experiences, so this prize means we can provide even more opportunities for our kids. We’re really thankful to the crew from nib for making this all happen.”

The prize money also went towards new rugby gear and entries into local boys’ and girls’ sports teams for some students.

Blues Chief Executive Andrew Hore said the Blues are excited to support this initiative and host the relay on their home turf as part of the half-time entertainment.

“It’s amazing to see the positive impact the nib Little Legends $10K Relay has on our grass roots communities. Supporting junior rugby clubs and intermediate schools with wellbeing initiatives while creating a fun event for kids to get excited about is a prime example of the awesome mahi we accomplish with nib as a result of our long-standing partnership.”

Mr Hennin said he encourages all eligible local schools and junior rugby clubs to apply.

“We’re proud to have supported Glen Eden Intermediate with so many important wellbeing initiatives last year. We can’t wait to cheer on this year’s Little Legends at Eden Park and encourage all eligible teams to apply,” Mr Hennin said.

Local junior rugby clubs and intermediate schools interested in entering the competition need to tell the Blues and nib in 50 words or less how they’ll use the prize money to support the health and wellbeing of their junior players. The final teams will be announced on Wednesday 1 May 2024.

Each finalist team must have 10 runners aged between 11-13 years to compete on the day.

Registration is open from today and closes Monday, 29 April 2024 at 5:00 pm (NZST). To enter and read the full terms and conditions, visit: https://www.blues.rugby/nib-10k-relay

