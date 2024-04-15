Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

UnionAID And NZCTU Proudly Present The New Zealand Film Premiere Of UNION

Monday, 15 April 2024, 10:26 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

UnionAID and the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions (NZCTU) are excited to announce they are hosting the New Zealand premiere of the groundbreaking documentary film, UNION - 2024 Sundance Festival Winner of the U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for the Art of Change.

UNION tells the inspiring story of a group of workers taking on one of the world’s largest and most powerful companies in the fight to unionise. The feat would be extraordinary for any union, let alone the Amazon Labor Union (ALU), who did it with no prior organising experience, no institutional backing, and a total budget of $120,000 raised on GoFundMe. The film captures the essence of grassroots campaigning and the power of collective action amidst the harsh realities of corporate dominance.

Melissa Ansell-Bridges, Secretary of the NZCTU, emphasised the relevance of the film in today’s labour environment: "At a time when ordinary workers are struggling to make ends meet, yet corporate profits soar, the story of the Amazon Labor Union demonstrates that the seemingly impossible can be achieved through determination and worker unity.

The film's producers, Mars Verrone and Samantha Curley, stated: "Amazon is a lucid and prominent example of how mega-corporations thrive at the immediate expense of Black and brown Americans, and to the long-term detriment of us all. However, we do not consider Amazon to be an exceptionally bad transnational corporation - and that is the problem. Since long before the pandemic, our society has dehumanised and abused an entire class of people in the name of corporate profit margins and consumer convenience. While this story focuses on one warehouse at one company, we know that it is the story of every worker who has ever tried to improve their own circumstances against the odds."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 