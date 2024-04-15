Whacky Kiwi Favourite Badjelly The Witch Is This Year’s Glow Show!

Glow Show founder Sarah Burren (Photo: supplied)

Beloved story-time classic Badjelly the Witch is this year’s Glow Show, with kids, parents and grandparents all set to enjoy this only-in-New Zealand theatre experience! From Kerikeri to Invercargill, this famous, glow-in-the-dark puppet show is touring Aotearoa in the July and October school holidays. Shows sell out, get your tickets from May 1, 9am!

April, 2024. Badjelly the Witch, the much-loved, utterly loony Spike Milligan classic, is this year’s Glow Show!

It is proudly presented in an adaptation by Alannah O’Sullivan with music by Geoff Davison and lyrics by John Cairney.

Nearly 100,000 Kiwi kids, parents and educators have seen a Glow Show; come and join the fun with the frolicking, witchy-poo, super-fun Badjelly the Witch! The brilliantly nonsensical tale is being entirely reimagined with the unique Glow Show treatment.

The Glow Show’s utterly original mash-up of science, puppetry and music is a glorious experience for children and this year it will be a wonderfully nostalgic event for adults.

The goofiness of Bare Bottom Land, the giggle-inducing catch-cries like “Stinky poo to all of you!”, and the larger-than-life characters of Badjelly are set to bring a little fright and lots of fun to more than 30 venues across Aotearoa from July 5.

There is also the opportunity to go backstage and discover the secrets behind the puppets, and meet their creator! The big questions - how do the puppets glow? How big are they really? What are they made of? - will be answered during this special behind-the-scenes peek at the Glow Show.

Don't miss out!

Today, we’re also incredibly proud to announce the extremely talented cast, being:

Terry Hooper, who has a deep background in the arts including as a stage performer, film and television actor, teacher, and theatre company founder. Terry joined the Glow Show for last year’s Wonderland performance and is thrilled to be back for Badjelly the Witch. Terry says performing for kids is the “greatest experience, it’s theatre storytelling in its purist format!”

Hamish Davies, who trained at the Atlantic Acting School in New York and has trod the boards with several theatre productions including Glass Ceiling Arts Collective’s multi-sensory show Spark LIVE, and previous Glow Shows. He has also graced the small screen on Shortland Street. He says of the Glow Show: “I love being part of a show that gives kids a totally specific experience.”

Bella Robertson who is a singer, songwriter and dancer, returning to the Glow Show as a fourth-time puppeteer! Bella’s been on the small screen with Tikilounge Productions and has extensive experience in theatre including with Capital E and BATS. Bella says performing under UV light is amazing: “It becomes a fluid dance in the dark... that's when the story and puppetry really come to life.”

Alex Myers, who is originally from Blackpool, and moved to New Zealand as a teenager. He was struck by “the hills…and how laid back and lovely everyone was.” He explored IT as a career path but really didn't like it, and turned instead to acting, which he loves. Alex recently graduated from Unitec and is excited to perform in the dark, and for kids because “I’m a big kid myself.”

Jaeden Lawrie, who has been a creative for years, working on shows such as Power Rangers and running his own videography business. He’s also a thrill seeker and adrenaline junkie, and is prepping to train as a skydiving instructor! But first, he’s hitting the road with the Glow Show, and looking forward to performing for kids who are so “unfiltered and expressive” in their enjoyment of the arts.

Badjelly the Witch Glow Show is designed specifically for children from 7 years of age.

Go to www.glowshow.co.nz to book for the show, and the behind-the-scenes tour.

Who’s behind the Glow Show?

Sarah Burren launched the Glow Show in 2017, after dreaming up the concept over several years. Sarah, a New Zealander, was based in London and Toronto for 15 years, and designed and made costumes for numerous TV and theatre shows, including Basil Brush’s attire for the BBC. She also worked across Europe and in North America, making couture garments for a range of celebrities, including Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson in the mid-1980s.

She returned to Auckland in 1994 and has designed theatre, TV, film and spectacular live events including The America’s Cup Ball, Volvo Ocean Race, Sky City opening and Rugby World Cup 2011 as well as designing sets, costumes and props for over 50 children’s shows.

