Casting Announced For Stage Adaptation Of Red White And Brass By Auckland Theatre Company

Auckland Theatre Company are bringing Rugby World Cup fever back to Auckland - led by a group of Tongan superfans - at ASB Waterfront Theatre from 18 June to 6 July. The stage adaptation of Aotearoa’s screen hit Red, White and Brass, will bring many of the original cast back together including the film’s lead actor John-Paul ‘JP’ Foliaki reprising his role as Maka and making his stage debut.

It’s 2011 in Wellington and the seventh Rugby World Cup is just around the corner. Maka (JP Foliaki), a Tongan rugby superfan, will do whatever it takes to score tickets for the most important game of his and his friends lives – the Tonga versus France Rugby World Cup game. Having missed out on buying tickets, the friends decide to form a Tongan marching brass band for the pre-match entertainment. Can this band of misfits, who know nothing about marching, nor do they have any instruments, pull it off?

Inspired by an amazing true story, what starts out as a crazy scheme to see a rugby game becomes a journey of self-discovery in which Maka and his friends learn the importance of their Tongan culture, their community, and fearlessly standing up for what they believe in.

The official cast includes a host of other familiar faces from the film, with Haanz Fa’avae-Jackson (Shortland Street, The Panthers, North by Northwest) stepping back into the role of Terrance, Mikey Falesiu (Dawn Raids) returning as Samisoni and Onetoto Ikavuka (Shortland Street, The Eel and Sina) now in the role as Reverend Pita.

Adapted by Leki Jackson-Bourke (Baby Mama’s Club, Inky Pinky Ponky) and under the direction of Anapela Polata’ivao (Things That Matter, Wild Dogs Under My Skirt, Our Flag Means Death) and Vela Manusaute (Brutal Lives, Teine Sā).

Red, White and Brass: The Play will feature a large Pasifika supporting cast including Saale Ilaua (Brown, It’s Complicated), Diamond Langi (Brutal Lives, Sosefina), ‘Aisea Latu (Take Home Pay, Inky Pinky Ponky), Jason Manumu’a (Brutal Lives 2), Sesilia Pusiaki (Brutal Lives, Inky Pinky Ponky, Salote), Michaela Te Awa Bird (Ahikāroa, Brokenwood Mysteries, Things That Matter) Kasi Valu (Freedom Fighter), and Lauren Jackson.

"We are pumped to be bringing this Tongan-proud story to the stage, and know that this incredible cast will bring the ‘māfana’ energy that audiences know and love from the screen to the stage.” Directors Anapela Polata’ivao & Vela Manusaute

Auckland Theatre Company Artistic Director & CEO Jonathan Bielski adds:

“The stage adaptation promises to be a must-see production, capturing the enchantment and emotion of the original film. Audiences can look forward to a visually stunning and passionate experience that will stay with them long after they leave the theatre.”

Red, White and Brass is the ultimate feel good experience for the whole family. To ensure the season is accessible to all audiences, tickets are discounted for groups of 6+ and, thanks to the support of Europcar, anyone under the age of 30 can come for only $30.

Red White and Brass: The Play

Adapted by Leki Jackson-Bourke

18 June - 6 July

ASB Waterfront Theatre

Tickets: https://www.atc.co.nz/auckland-theatre-company/2024/red-white-and-brass/

Direction: Anapela Polata’ivao and Vela Manusaute

Design: Sean Coyle, Matt Eller, Joanna Mika Toloa, Chrissy Vaega

For more information and to stay updated on Auckland Theatre Company’s production of Red, White and Brass visit www.atc.co.nz

