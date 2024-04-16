Internationally Loved Comedian And Actor Rob Schneider Returns To New Zealand In June With A Brand-new Show

A house-hold name and a bona-fide comedy star, Rob Schneider is well known for his trademark blend of character and comedic acting and his hilarious stand-up comedy performances and has broadened his focus to include directing, producing and writing.

Rob created and starred in the docu-series Real Rob (now in its 3rd season) which focuses on the day-to-day hijinks of Rob’s life. The series marked the first time any actor has ever written, produced, starred in, directed, and financed an entire season of a television show.

Rob first came to prominence on NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live’, along with his SNL friends Adam Sandler, Tim Meadows and David Spade. Rob has starred in some of the top comedy features of the past 30 years including Grown Ups, You Don’t Mess With The Zohan, Big Daddy, The Waterboy, You May Not Kiss The Bride and 50 First Dates. Rob also starred in the movie Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, which was the second highest grossing DVD in the US in 2000, along with The Hot Chick and The Animal.

Rob is also a three-time Emmy winner as part of SNL’s writing staff. Schneider is an active supporter of several charities. He founded “The Rob Schneider Music Foundation” which helps provide music education for middle school and high school students. Schneider was born and raised in San Francisco. He lives in Arizona.

Rob will next be appearing in Adam Sandler’s new Netflix Comedy Special this year.

NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2024

SATURDAY 15 JUNE

SKY CITY THEATRE

AUCKLAND

TICKETS ON SALE: WEDNESDAY 17 APRIL at 10:00AM

BOOK AT BOHMPRESENTS.COM

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

