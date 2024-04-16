Operatunity Presents - Magical Musicals Touring NZ

Photo supplied

Touring NZ 17 April - 20 May 2024

Some of the best music theatre singers in New Zealand are set to captivate audiences with their enchanting performances in the Magical Musicals concert tour. Presented by Operatunity, New Zealand's leading producer of concert events, this tour promises to bring the magic of well-known musicals to the stage.

Magical Musicals will be a mesmerising showcase of the most beloved songs and moments from a wide range of popular musical theatre productions. Audiences will be transported into the worlds of classic and contemporary musicals, with each performance delivering a unique blend of song, dance, and storytelling. Expect to hear classic songs from well-loved shows such as The Sound of Music and My Fair Lady as well as memorable tunes from modern productions including Grease and Les Misérables.

The concert will feature a talented ensemble of singers who will showcase their vocal prowess and dramatic skills to bring the iconic characters and moments of musical theatre to life. The cast includes star of London’s West End Russell Dixon, young Kiwi musical theatre star Isaac Pawson, along with sparkling sopranos Kate Lineham and Alex Foster, Kiwi-Canadian tenor Derek Hill, and beloved pianist Paul Carnegie-Jones.

Perhaps best known to New Zealand musos as a presenter for Radio New Zealand Concert, Kate Lineham has established herself as a leading name in the New Zealand musical theatre and opera scene - and as a professional saxophonist!

Her professional music theatre credits include touring New Zealand, Australia, Japan and England in leading roles such as, Christine (The Original Phantom of the Opera), Magnolia (Showboat) and Eliza Doolittle (My Fair Lady).

She also has a long affiliation with New Zealand opera as a Resident Artist of many years performing roles such as Cherubino (Mozart - Opera in Schools tour) and Mayor’s Daughter (Janacek). She has also covered innumerable others including The Countess, Donna Elvira (Mozart), Mimi (Puccini), Norina (Donizetti) and Tatiana (Tchaikovsky). Professional opera roles with other companies have included Donna Elvira, The Countess, Fiordiligi (Mozart), Vixen Sharper’s (Janacek)

As a classical singer she has sung with New Zealand’s top ensembles including the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, Stroma, New Zealand Opera, Orchestra Wellington, Auckland Philharmonia and Christchurch Symphony Orchestra.

