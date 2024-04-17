Wellington Is All Action Stations For The Faultline Ultra Festival

The mega Faultline Ultra Festival is coming to the capital this weekend – with participants experiencing the incredible trails, epic views and lush bush of the city.

With about 1100 athletes already registered for the six Trail Running adventures and four Mountain Bike challenges across 20-21 April, there’ll be a lot of activity around the waterfront day and night as the final stage of the routes and the finish line converge at Odlins Plaza.

Access to the Wellington Waterfront will be available to the general public, but some areas will be restricted to event organisers, participants and support crew only while the races are on for health and safety reasons.

There will be some traffic management measures across the courses to assist athletes, but there are no road closures in place.

Odlins Plaza is the finish line for all the events, with athletes converging from two different directions.

The longer courses from the Skyline Walkway go around the town belt, onto Mount Victoria then along Oriental Parade towards the finish line.

The shorter courses starting at the Cable Car go around the Stadium concourse then head along the Waterfront to the end of the line.

Registrations for the shorter distances do not cut off until the morning of the events, but longer distance registrations close Friday 19 April.

The Sunday Harbourside Market will be business as usual as the athletes will be diverted away from the main site while it’s operating.

