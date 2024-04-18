Due To Overwhelming Demand: Jimmy Barnes Announces New Show And Venue Upgrade For The “Hell Of A Time” New Zealand Tour

Since announcing his much anticipated return to touring following open heart surgery late last year, Jimmy Barnes has sold-out New Plymouth and Christchurch on his Hell of a Time Tour, with Auckland down to final tickets. Due to overwhelming demand, the Wellington venue has been upgraded to the Michael Fowler Centre, and a brand-new show has been added to the tour in Dunedin on Wednesday 31st July.

After quickly selling-out the Australian tour, and New Zealand on track to do the same, Jimmy’s tour will be something special, celebrating the anniversary of the Flesh and Wood album along with his extensive catalogue of hits. Joining Jimmy at all shows on the Hell of a Time Tour will be Taite Prize nominee Ebony Lamb.

Jimmy’s first performance following his heart surgery was an early evening, unique performance at Bluesfest in Byron Bay on Easter Sunday, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the release of his Flesh and Wood album.

Flesh and Wood was Jimmy’s seventh solo album and entered the New Zealand charts at #9 in December 1993. It went on to garner triple platinum sales, spending five weeks in the Top 50. Flesh and Wood featured duets with the likes of Joe Cocker, Diesel, Ross Wilson, Don Walker, The Badloves and Archie Roach, with four singles released from the album: The Weight, a Top 10 hit, followed by You Can’t Make Love Without A Soul, Still Got A Long Way To Go and It Will Be Alright.

Jimmy said: “The Hell of a Time Tour is shaping up to be something special. It’s going to be intimate and it's going to be a lot of fun. I’m going to play a bunch of my favourite tunes – and when songs are this good it's great to strip them back to the bare bones and really tell the stories. We think it's going to feel like you guys are sitting in our lounge room. I know you’ll love it.”

Bloodlines are releasing a limited-edition sand-coloured vinyl reissue of Flesh and Wood, celebrating 30 years since the release of Jimmy’s much-loved seventh solo studio album.

