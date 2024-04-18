‘Les Misérables’ Returns To New Zealand Cinemas With A Boldly Remastered VersionOf The Multi-award-winning Film

Universal Pictures, Working Title Films and Cameron Mackintosh Productions are releasing a boldly remixed and remastered version of LES MISÉRABLES. Tom Hooper’s sweeping and spectacular interpretation of Victor Hugo’s epic tale is loved across the globe and the boldly remastered version will screen in cinemas on May 11 & 12, 2024 for Mother’s Day. The film will be distributed by Maslow Entertainment in Australia and New Zealand.

When originally released, LES MISÉRABLES stormed the global box office to become one of the most successful musical adaptations of all time, as well as triumph at the Academy Awards®, with three wins including Best Supporting Actress for Anne Hathaway for her portrayal of Fantine, Best Achievement in Sound Mixing and Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling.

Academy Award winning director Tom Hooper and Cameron Mackintosh commented: “It’s hard to believe that it is already over 10 years since our musical film of LES MISÉRABLES opened to become one of the most successful movie adaptations of a stage musical of all time. We are delighted that Universal Pictures is re-releasing a re-mastered version of the film, with a major remix of tracks in Dolby Atmos and a remaster of the entire picture in Dolby Vision; coming to cinemas.”

From 11th May, fans will be transported back to 19th Century France and enjoy the re-mastered version of ALAIN BOUBIL and CLAUDE-MICHEL SCHÖNBERG’s original lyrics and score.

With a legendary cast including HUGH JACKMAN (The Greatest Showman, The Wolverine), Oscar® winner RUSSELL CROWE (Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind), Oscar® winner ANNE HATHAWAY (The Dark Knight Rises, The Devil Wears Prada), AMANDA SEYFRIED (Mamma Mia!, Dear John), Oscar® winner EDDIE REDMAYNE (The Danish Girl, The Theory of Everything), AARON TVEIT (television’s GREASE Live!, Schmigadoon!) and musical theatre sensation SAMANTHA BARKS, with HELENA BONHAM CARTER (Harry Potter series, Sweeney Todd) and SACHA BARON COHEN (Hugo, Borat).

LES MISÉRABLES is directed by TOM HOOPER (The King’s Speech, The Danish Girl) and produced by ERIC FELLNER for Working Title Films, CAMERON MACKINTOSH, TIM BEVAN and DEBRA HAYWARD, with a screenplay written by WILLIAM NICHOLSON, ALAIN BOUBLIL, CLAUDE-MICHEL SCHÖNBERG and HERBERT KRETZMER, music by CLAUDE-MICHEL SCHÖNBERG and lyrics by HERBERT KRETZMER.

The remastered LES MISÉRABLES will be screened in New Zealand cinemas on May 11 & 12, 2024.

