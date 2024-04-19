Lōemis Festival Return's June 9th - 21st, To Te Whanganui-a-Tara For Its Ninth Instalment Of Wintery Wonder

Lōemis festival is returning to Te Whanganui-a-Tara for its ninth instalment of wintery wonder. Festival director Andrew Laking (Te Whakatōhea) said the event aims to “explore the unfamiliar and embrace the darkness as we lead into the winter solstice and Matariki. We want to add energy to this period, before the transition through to lighter months; it’s a natural time to come together and enjoy shows, markets, installations, and harvest foods”.

This year’s festival encompasses 14 events spread across 14 days, beginning with a Gothic Feast at Zealandia, with master chefs Max Gordy (Graze Wine Bar) and Elliott Shepherd (The Development Kitchen); and ending with an epic eight hour meditative Sleep Concert at Massey’s Great Hall, with a lineup that includes Riki Gooch (Cave Circles, ex Trinity Roots), David Long (Plan9, The Mutton Birds), Erika Grant (Orchestra of Spheres), and Chris O’Connor (The Phoenix Foundation).

Music highlights include a rare Tiny Ruins solo concert, performing at our own wintergarden, the Begonia House, with bespoke lighting design by Marcus McShane. This will be a magical event, under glass. And for those who like things slightly more left-field, Toby Laing (Fat Freddy’s Drop), via his musical alter-ego, is releasing Pianette Authentique – a new, self-playing musical installation based around an Eavestaff Mini Piano.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Free events include Sanctuary, a city-wide app-based audio experience across the city; Wolf Run, a mass waterfront procession; and Greathall, a hybrid art-music-food market at Shed 6 featuring over 35 artists.

For silent film lovers, we’re excited to bring to you the 1920 silent horror film, The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari., featuring a new score performed live at the Roxy Cinema.

And for food events, in addition to the Gothic Feast at Zealandia, we’re pleased to be collaborating with Everybody Eats to put on a three-course culinary foray into the world of soup, led by chef Jack Rainey; and also Skål: A Midwinter Feast, an immersive food event that taps into Nordic traditions, at Whiskey & Wood.

Fill your heart, mind and soul at Lōemis 2024, throughout Te Whanganui-a-Tara, June 9th - 21st. Explore the Unfamiliar!

© Scoop Media

