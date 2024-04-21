Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Piano Man Performs Elton Extravaganza!

Sunday, 21 April 2024, 4:34 am
Press Release: Toitoi - Hawkes Bay Arts And Events Centre

Michael Stodart (Photo Supplied)

Prepare to be taken on an idyllic trip down the yellow brick road because The Elton John Experience, starring talented performer, Michael Stodart, is coming to town this May.

This spectacular show features a torrent of hits to delight long-time Elton fans and newfound admirers alike, with Candle in the Wind, Tiny Dancer, Rocket Man, and Benny & The Jets amongst the lineup up tunes you'll be tapping your toes and singing along to (...when I say softly, slowly!).

Star of the show and accomplished piano man, Michael Stodart was born and raised on the other side of the Gentle Annie, in Taihape. It's here that the muso said he learned to play the piano by copying his mother, at just eight-years-old.

"Being a young pianist at that time, the only artist to really latch onto was Elton John. The songs are so brilliant and are part of most people's lives," Stodart said.

The idea to produce a show which solely paid tribute to one of the greatest music icons of the 20th century came much later, when his sister was unable to get tickets to the Elton John farewell concert in 2019.

Stodart suggested that his sister come to Hawke's Bay regardless, as he could perform a set of Elton songs to assuage her disappointment - and that he describes as the show's "lightbulb moment!"

See the one and only Elton John tribute artist in Aotearoa, when he graces the boards of the Opera House during a dazzling evening of glitz, glamour, and grand piano on Saturday, May 4, at 8pm at Toitoi.

