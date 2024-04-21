Local Runner Takes Out Frontrunner Christchurch Marathon

Frontrunner Christchurch Marathon 2024 (Photo Supplied)

Canterbury running coach Andy Good posted a personal best time to win the Frontrunner Christchurch Marathon, with Wellington’s Ingrid Cree the first woman home.

Good claimed victory when he broke the ribbon at 2:21:38, with Jono Wilkins (Auckland) and Troy Lonergan (Queenstown) taking out second and third place respectively.

Andy Good says this was the third time he’s run the marathon in Christchurch.

“These are the best conditions we’ve had for the last few years so I was really trying to make the most of them. It means a lot to win the hometown race,” said Good.

Cree posted a personal best time of 2:46:43 finishing two minutes ahead of Mel Brandon (Wellington), while Kumiko Otani (Wellington) took out third.

Ingrid Cree says it was an amazing event.

“It’s my first time doing a four-lap course and was really nice running with those doing the half and the 10k. Everyone was so supportive ... people were constantly cheering and spurring me on. I just knew I had to push hard in the last lap to hold onto it,” said Cree.

Event numbers

More than 5,200 people took part in the Frontrunner Christchurch Marathon, the Men at Work Traffic Management Half Marathon, the 10km run and Kids Mara’fun.

Event spokesperson Chris Cox is delighted with the turnout.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We are 30% up on last year’s numbers making this the largest marathon event since the earthquakes,” says Cox.

It was the second year the event ran through the heart of the city on the new 10km loop course.

“This year’s success is a real nod to the central city’s resurgence. The course celebrates the best the city has to offer and, judging by the turnout of both runners and supporters today, people love it,” says Cox.

Half marathon results

With 2,459 entrants, the largest event was the half-marathon. It doubled as Athletic NZ’s New Zealand Half Marathon Championships.

With a time of 1:04:30, Rotorua runner Michael Voss won the men’s half marathon giving him the men’s title in the Athletic NZ New Zealand Half Marathon Championships.

“I’ve run here a few times now but never got the win so I am so glad to finally take it home. Even just winning this race feels pretty special and getting the national title just adds to it,” says Voss.

Auckland runner Anneke Grogan, who ran her last half marathon race in 2015, was first across the line in the women’s half with a time of 1:13:09. She now holds the women’s title in the Athletics NZ New Zealand Half Marathon Championships.

She couldn’t believe she’d won, saying everything just came together.

“It was just one of those races with an amazing course. Nice and flat but interesting enough, with a couple of turns. The crowds are awesome. I couldn't have asked for any more.”

10km results

Oli Chignell from Dunedin, was first across the line in the men’s 10 km with a time of 31:49.

“I love coming to Christchurch, it’s always been a really cool race. I’ve run it so many times, and every time the course just seems to get fine-tuned and faster. This year was stacked with amazing athletes,” says Chignell.

Christchurch runner Sophie Hicks secured the woman’s 10km title, in 38:18.

Event organisers delighted and grateful

Event spokesman Chris Cox says it was amazing to see thousands of people lining the streets in support.

“We’re very grateful for all the positive feedback we’ve had – everyone has really enjoyed the great vibe of this event and what it brings to the city. Christchurch has well and truly come alive today – we're absolutely buzzing,” says Cox.

Chris Cox also wants to thank all of those who helped make the event happen.

“An event of this size requires a real team effort. We’re enormously grateful to our community of sponsors and the Christchurch City Council. It’s community spirit that enabled us to overcome the challenges of earthquakes and COVID and deliver an incredible day.”

$60,000 raised for Bone Marrow Cancer Trust

It wasn’t just those crossing the finish line who were celebrating.

This is the first year the event has had a charity partner, The Bone Marrow Cancer Trust.

The Trust runs Rānui House – a home-away-from-home for families traveling to Christchurch for life-saving medical treatment.

79 people chose to ‘Run for Rānui House’ – they raised a total of $58,184.52 (as at 1pm) for the charity. The Christchurch Marathon will add to this, taking the total to more than $63,000.

Trust CEO Mandy Kennedy says it’s been an absolute joy to part of the Frontrunner Christchurch Marathon.

“Seeing 79 incredible humans step up to the start line for us has been so humbling. We have been blown away by the outpouring of love and support for our cause. It will make a huge difference to families in need.”

2024 Frontrunner Christchurch Marathon Results

10KM

Men’s

Athlete Finish time Oli Chignell 31:49 Daniel Prescott 33:05 Peterson Santos Ribeiro 33:08



Women’s

Athlete Finish time Sophie Hicks 38:18 Emily Molloy 39:35 Kirsten Hall 42:09

Men at Work Traffic Management Half Marathon

Men’s

Athlete Finish time Michael Voss 1:04:30 Christopher Dryden 1:05:10 Daniel Balchin 1:05:16

Women’s

Athlete Finish time Anneke Grogan 1:13:09 Annika Pfitzinger 1:14:49 Katherine Camp 1:17:05

Christchurch Marathon

Men’s

Athlete Finish time Andy Good 2:21:38 Jono Wilkins 2:23:38 Troy Lonergan 2:28:21

Women’s

Athlete Finish time Ingrid Cree 2:46:43 Mel Brandon 2:48:19 Kumiko Otani 2:58:03

© Scoop Media

