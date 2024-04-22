Ngā Hau Ngākau Closes With A Weekend Of Celebration And Music

A celebratory weekend of music, art and events will bring the exhibition Ngā Hau Ngākau (Breath of Mine) to a close next weekend after a 6-year tour of Aotearoa New Zealand.

The exhibition, which opened at Canterbury Museum at CoCA in December, weaves together stunning paintings, intricately carved taonga pūoro (traditional Māori musical instruments) and beautiful music.

The closing weekend will feature Ngā Hau Ngākau musicians performing in three taonga pūoro concerts at Canterbury Museum at CoCA on Saturday 27 April and Sunday 28 April. The artists will lead a special tour of the exhibition and host a talk. For details of the events programme go to www.canterburymuseum.com/visit/whats-on

The exhibition, a collaboration between painter Robin Slow, master carver Brian Flintoff and musician Bob Bickerton – with Ariana Tikao, Solomon Rahui and Holly Weir Tikao – presents paintings, carvings and sound to explore narratives of Te Ao Māori (the Māori world) through evocative imagery and otherworldly soundscapes. The artists created a unique space that evokes a whare whakairo (carved meeting house). This wharenui (meeting house) is dedicated to manu (birds), which are treasured in Māori mythology as messengers that connect the physical and the spiritual realms.

Ariana Tikao playing taonga pūoro at the Museum (Photo Supplied)

Master carver Brian Flintoff, who created 36 carvings for the touring exhibition, has spent decades helping revive the art of taonga pūoro and is recognised as one of the world’s leading makers of traditional instruments. He says the closing weekend will be a chance to reflect on the exhibition’s long journey.

“People love the immersive quality of the music, video, carvings and art. They see it as an experience rather than an exhibition. There are so many different facets. People return many times to experience it again.”

Canterbury Museum Tumuaki/Director Anthony Wright says it is an honour to host the closing celebration for a much-loved exhibition.

“Ngā Hau Ngākau has delighted and fascinated thousands of people across New Zealand during its long national tour. We are pleased that we can give the show a good send off with a weekend of music and art.”

