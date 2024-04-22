‘Brew Of Islands’ Craft Beer Festival Returns For 2024 This July!

Brew of Islands is back! Mark your calendars for July 26th and 27th as we invite you to join us once again in the “Winterless North” for a weekend filled with hoppy delights at Brew of Islands 2024.

Following the overwhelming success of last year’s inaugural event, beer lovers are eagerly anticipating another sip from the cup. Brew of Islands 2024 promises to build upon the excitement of last year, offering an unparalleled experience featuring the finest craft brews from ten breweries spanning from the Bay of Islands to Wellington

This year’s lineup includes renowned names such as Parrotdog, Garage Project and Urbanaut alongside beloved local favourites like Kainui Brew Co., Phat House, McLeods, and 8 Wired. Additionally, we are thrilled to welcome Pacific Coast Brewing from Mangawhai and Panhead from Upper Hutt to our all-star line up of brewers.

Festival organisers Tyler Bamber and Gerry Paul, both dedicated beer enthusiasts, have curated a festival that celebrates not only exceptional craft beer but also the unique Northland experience and manaakitanga for which the region is renowned. Last year’s event kicked off with a heartfelt mihi whakatau by Ngāti Rēhia, setting the tone for an unforgettable celebration of community and culture.

Delight in an exquisite street food experience curated by a team of extraordinarily talented chefs shining the light on Northlands exceptional food offerings. Leading the culinary lineup is Ken Van Mackelberg, the 2023 NZ Barbecue Alliance Grand Champion, who will be serving up the finest BBQ creations you’ve ever tasted. From Northland Fine Food, Chuck and Anna Marshall will be indulging attendees with their irresistible beer and cheese dip paired with pretzels, alongside a locally-made Bratwurst with sauerkraut. Guests also won’t want to miss out on the legendary local delight from Mrs. Miller’s Mussel Fritters, renowned for their irresistible quality and taste.

Come for the beer, linger for the epicurean journey of unforgettable food, and round it out with a solid lineup of music and entertainment!

For those looking for alternatives to beer, Ben Thrippleton from Kindred Spirits is back with a handcrafted cocktail selection that promises to tantalise. After last year's overwhelming success, where the cocktail bar saw insatiable demand, we are expanding our offerings to include a dedicated gin bar. This addition ensures that every guest finds a drink to delight in, from unique cocktails to bespoke gin creations, enhancing the festival's diverse taste experiences.

Tyler Bamber, event manager, describes Brew of Islands as the ultimate destination for beer enthusiasts and event-goers alike, boasting a carefully curated selection of brews and multiple different zones; the great beer hall, the live music zone and a nightclub. Whether you prefer a big, fruity, resinous hazy or a refreshing cocktail paired with disco house beats, there’s something for everyone at Brew of Islands 2024.

This year, on the entertainment side, Brew of Islands is proudly featuring live performances by the dynamic 8-piece family-based ensemble, Lost Tribe Aotearoa. LTA weaves a tapestry of conscious lyrics

through their eclectic soundscapes. Known for their vibrant blend of roots, dub, rock, ska, and blues, LTA captures audiences time and again, with their high-energy live performances. Their music is not just heard; it's felt, offering an uplifting experience that resonates deeply with listeners. Join us in celebrating the unique sound of Lost Tribe Aotearoa, where you will feel an unforgettable fusion of rhythm and message.

Lost Tribe Aotearoa, will be joined in 2024 by Whangarei's original originals band, Mermaid Bait, set to chorale you with their nautical melodies, capturing coastal life's essence with rebellious charm. Local Kerikeri rockers, Dogfather, a semi-acoustic quartet born during lockdown, promises classic tunes and irresistible grooves to get everyone dancing!

Returning favourite Conrad Coom, accompanied by characters like the non-binary rooster Rachel and Rocketman, promises whimsical fun with an army of garden gnomes.

At the same time, the Nightclub will host electrifying DJ sets from both local and guest DJs, expertly curated by the renowned local electro wizard, DJ Vandebelle.

Due to popular demand, this year’s event will feature three 4-hour sessions, allowing guests ample opportunity to explore and indulge in all that Brew of Islands has to offer:

Friday July 26th: 6:00PM - 10:00PM

Saturday July 27th: 12:00PM - 4:00PM & 6:00PM - 10:00PM

Tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday, April 24th, available online via iTicket or in person at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri. For additional information and to stay updated on the latest news, visit our website at brewofislands.co.nz or follow us on Instagram and Facebook @brewofislands.

Brew of Islands is proudly supported by Barfoot & Thompson

Website: www.brewofislands.co.nz (Website will be live from April 24th)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/brewofislands

Instagram: www.instagram.com/brewofislands

