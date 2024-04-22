Jon Ronson Announces Wellington Show

DO PSYCHOPATHS RULE THE WORLD? HOW DO WE DEFINE NORMAL? ARE YOU FRIENDS WITH A PSYCHOPATH? ARE YOU WORRIED YOU MIGHT BE ONE?

Writer, podcaster and commentator Jon Ronson has announced a Wellington show as part of his Australasian visit in November 2024. Jon will be at The Opera House, Wellington on Tuesday November 26.

Tickets are on pre-sale from Tuesday April 23 at 12pm and general on sale from Wednesday April 24, at 12pm via https://fane.com.au/show/jon-ronsons-psychopath-night-2024/

Fifteen years has passed since he embarked on the adventure that became his ground-breaking and best-selling work, The Psychopath Test, and now renowned journalist, filmmaker, and author Jon Ronson reopens the case with exclusive anecdotes and fresh reflections, taking you on a thrilling exploration of madness and the elusive psychopathic mind.

Audiences can expect an electrifying journey into the enigmatic world of psychopaths and the perplexing concept of normalcy. In an age where society’s rationality is called into question, Jon will deliver an evening of incisive inquiry, seasoned with his trademark wit and profound insights.

Featuring mystery special guests central to the story but not found in the original edition of the book. Their extraordinary tales are brimming with twists and turns, and the less you know about them, the better. Don’t miss Jon Ronson’s Psychopath Night 2024, an unforgettable night of revelation and intrigue.

A polymath in the realms of journalism, filmmaking, and bestselling authorship, Jon has carved a distinctive niche in the exploration of the human psyche. Widely acclaimed for his groundbreaking work, The Psychopath Test, Ronson seamlessly navigates between thought-provoking documentaries like The Men Who Stare at Goats and compelling books such as So You've Been Publicly Shamed. His insightful storytelling extends beyond the written word to include collaborations on impactful films like Okja, the hit Netflix adventure by legendary filmmaker Bong Joon-ho.

Whether unravelling the enigma of psychopathy or exposing the nuances of societal behaviour, Ronson's body of work reflects an insatiable curiosity, a commitment to exploring the bizarre, and an uncanny ability to reveal the extraordinary within the seemingly ordinary.

