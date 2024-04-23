Renowned Musician Barnaby Weir To Harmonize Music And Art At NZ Art Show

The NZ Art Show is moving up to a whole new level as NZ music heavyweight Barnaby Weir will serve as the NZ Art Show’s Music Curator, collaborating with iconic alternative radio station Radio Active FM, creating a soundtrack that will harmonizes perfectly with the visual feast of thousands of artworks.

Barnaby Weir, from the Black Seeds and Fly My Pretties, will curate an ambient selection of live music and DJs to add another artistic dimension to the NZ Art Show. Photo Supplied.

Live music performance and DJ sets will create an exciting fusion of art and music that promises to enhance the experience for the show’s attendees.

The integration of music into the NZ Art Show represents a significant evolution for one of the country's most celebrated cultural events. With the appointment of Barnaby Weir, whose deep understanding and passion for New Zealand music are widely acknowledged, the show is poised to offer a dynamic collaboration of visual and auditory arts.

"Creativity knows no bounds, and we are excited to take the NZ Art Show to the next level by incorporating live music into our annual event. Barnaby Weir's expertise and discerning taste in music make him the perfect choice to curate a diverse musical experience that complements the eclectic range of artworks on display." Carla Russell, Executive Director of the NZ Art Show

Barnaby Weir, known for his contributions to New Zealand's music scene as a talented musician and curator, notably the Black Seeds and Fly My Pretties, brings a wealth of knowledge and a keen ear for emerging talent. "I am honoured to be part of this innovative endeavour with the NZ Art Show," said Weir. "Music and art have always been interconnected, and I am excited to curate a lineup of musicians, bands, and DJs that will enhance the overall atmosphere and elevate the cultural experience for all attendees."

Headlining the live music is The Boomshack Band who embody the essence of authentic R'n'B, Rockabilly, Rock 'n' Roll, Country, Surf, and early '60s music. Famous for their energetic sets, they have entertained audiences at legendary Wellington venues Bar Bodega, Mighty Mighty, San Francisco Bath House and some legendary wrap parties like the Hobbit and Avatar. Boomshack Band will play three sets in the main TSB Arena, at the show’s Gala Evening on Thursday, and on Friday and Saturday afternoons. A full gig guide will be published in May.

The Boomshack Band will liven up the NZ Art Show Gala Evening, and Friday and Saturday afternoons

Attendees will experience the vibrant synergy of Radio Active FM DJs as they spin ambient soundscapes, interspersed with live musical acts broadcast live-to-air from the adjacent Shed 6. This dynamic collaboration not only amplifies the atmosphere but also provides a platform for emerging and established artists alike. For Barnaby, the decision to incorporate Radio Active FM was instinctive.

“The station's iconic presence on the airwaves has long been a cornerstone of Wellington's cultural landscape, making it an indispensable addition to the event”, says Barnaby. “Like the NZ Art Show, Radio Active has long championed New Zealand talent, often giving many of today’s iconic musicians their first radio airplay.”

The show’s expansion into Shed 6 will provide a dynamic backdrop for both visual and auditory artistry.

"We are thrilled to extend our footprint into Shed 6 and explore the endless possibilities this new space offers," adds Russell

As New Zealand's first, largest, and most successful art show, the NZ Art Show continues to be a beacon for artists and art enthusiasts alike. Its commitment to accessibility and affordability, with the majority of works priced below $5,000, ensures that art remains inclusive and accessible to all.

To experience the creativity of New Zealand's finest artists, visit the 2024 NZ Art Show from May 31 to June 2 at TSB Arena Wellington. More information can be found online - www.artshow.co.nzsell.

We're thrilled to champion artists and foster Aotearoa's vibrant art community and we're incredibly proud of our accomplishments over the years: supporting more than 4,000 artists, selling 30,000 artworks, and generating over $20 million in art sales.

The NZ Art Show is a unique event that remains exclusive to Wellington. We made a deliberate decision to focus our efforts on this city, allowing us to devote our full attention to creating an exceptional experience for artists and visitors alike. As a result, we have become an iconic show that is cherished by the Wellington community. We take great pride in being a Wellington-based show, with a dedicated team and an idea born right here in the heart of the city.

This year will be our 21st anniversary, and we look forward to putting on another excellent show and celebrating with you.

