Acclaimed Writer Dolly Alderton Adds Auckland Show Due To Popular NZ Demand

Due to unprecedented demand, acclaimed author, screenwriter and journalist Dolly Alderton, has announced an Auckland show on Wednesday November 20, 2024. This follows on from the already announced Wellington show on November 19, celebrating the release of her acclaimed book, Good Material.

Dolly Alderton is a force to be reckoned with, whose bestselling books have stolen the hearts of readers everywhere-including cultural tastemakers like Lena Dunham, Stanley Tucci, Taylor Jenkins Reid, and Elizabeth Gilbert. She has firmly established herself as a leading voice in contemporary popular culture, celebrated for her insightful observations, sharp wit, and engaging storytelling across various media platforms.

