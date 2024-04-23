Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Acclaimed Writer Dolly Alderton Adds Auckland Show Due To Popular NZ Demand

Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 12:44 pm
Press Release: NicNak Media

Due to unprecedented demand, acclaimed author, screenwriter and journalist Dolly Alderton, has announced an Auckland show on Wednesday November 20, 2024. This follows on from the already announced Wellington show on November 19, celebrating the release of her acclaimed book, Good Material.

Dolly Alderton is a force to be reckoned with, whose bestselling books have stolen the hearts of readers everywhere-including cultural tastemakers like Lena Dunham, Stanley Tucci, Taylor Jenkins Reid, and Elizabeth Gilbert. She has firmly established herself as a leading voice in contemporary popular culture, celebrated for her insightful observations, sharp wit, and engaging storytelling across various media platforms.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NicNak Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 