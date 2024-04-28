Contrasting Wins For AS PTT And Mataks FC Ahead Of OFC Futsal Men's Champions League Title Decider

AS PTT and Mataks FC finish Group play unbeaten ahead of Sunday's final showdown at OFC Futsal Men's Champions League

Apr 27, 2024

AS PTT have had an ideal dress rehearsal for Sunday’s final at the OFC Futsal Men’s Champions League in New Caledonia.

The local team has thumped Fiji’s Suva FC 5-2 to remain unbeaten heading into the title decider against Mataks FC from the Solomon Islands.

The vocal home crowd made for a terrific atmosphere inside the ‘Arene du Sud’ and both sides had early chances. It took until the 10th minute for AS PTT to open the scoring, and it was through their inspirational captain James Namuri. Emmanuel Hmaen added a second four minutes later to put the New Caledonian side in control.

Robert Forrest added a third goal for the hosts before Christ Pei with one of the goals of the tournament fired the ball into the net a from an acute angle. Adding insult to injury Suva FC got into yellow card trouble and conceded a 10-metre penalty which Pei slotted just before half-time.

Suva FC were without their injured captain Rajneel Singh and Fiji’s national team captain Felipe Baravilala for the match. But they were much better defensively in the second half and restricted AS PTT to a few goal scoring chances.

The Fijian side finally put one past Jimmy Hmeun in the AS PTT goal three from full time when Aman Naidu fired home a consolation goal, and they added a second in the final minute through Justin Kumar.

SUVA FC 1 (Aman NAIDU 38’ Justin KUMAR 40’)

AS PTT 5 (James Namuri 10’Emmanuel Hmaen 14’Robert Freddy Forrest 18’Christ Pei 19’ 20’)

HT: 1-0

Mataks FC tune up for final with scrappy win over Veitongo FC

Mataks FC have retained their unbeaten record after the round robin stage of the OFC Futsal Men’s Champions League in New Caledonia.

The Solomon Islands champions have beaten Tonga’s Veitongo FC 3-1 in their final Group match.

Mataks FC were dominant from the outset and took the lead in the third minute through Sammy Laui in the 3rd minute. A minute later Jesse Tahunipue should have doubled the lead but missed from near point-blank range.

Player of the match against UNV FC, Semisi Otukolo was again impressive in the Veitongo goal and made a string of telling saves throughout the match.

The Tongan side improved with every match they played at the tournament and produced several clear chances to equalise during the first half with Vai Lutu and Christopher Kefu both going close, Mataks FC saved by goal line clearances.

Against a quality team like Mataks, you must take your chances, and Veitongo were punished in the 16th minute with Benjamin Mana tapping in to double his side’s lead. Kefu had a glorious chance to reduce the deficit a minute before the break, but Benjamin Maeidua made a fine save in the Mataks FC goal.

Veitongo started the second half with some real purpose and captain Pita Uhatahi came close to cutting the deficit in half in the 4th minute, but his shot was saved by a diving Maeidua.

Mataks FC had Geoffrey Lema sent off in the 27th minute for a dangerous challenge, but Veitongo FC couldn’t capitalise in the two minutes the Solomon Islanders were reduced to three players.

Mataks FC scored their third which effectively gave them breathing space in the 32nd minute through Billy Afi. Kefu pulled a goal back for Veitongo FC with five minutes remaining, but his second goal of the tournament was too little too late for the Tongan team who exit the tournament after their fourth straight loss.

MATAKS FC 3 (Sammy LAUI 3’Benjamin MANA 16’Billy AFI 32’)

VEITONGO FC 1 (Christopher Kefu 35')

HT: 2-0

Third & fourth playoff

Suva FC v UNV FC 3pm (New Caledonia time)

Final

AS PTT v Mataks FC 6pm (New Caledonia time)



