Three New Exhibitions Opening At Homestead Galleries This May

Corban Estate Arts Centre is thrilled to present three exhibitions, Talking Earth by Rebecca Steedman, in our spring garden by Samson Dell and the essentials of being a native by Matt Tini, opening in the Homestead Galleries on Friday 3 May, from 6–8pm.

About Talking Earth by Rebecca Steedman

Talking Earth presents of a collection of pottery by Rebecca Steedman, incorporating locally sourced materials, primarily of volcanic origin. Intentionally embracing irregularities that mirror the natural environment, Rebecca prompts reflection on the relationship between the landscape and contemporary dinnerware. Each piece of pottery is inspired by a local place, forming a cohesive series that encompasses various locations across West Tāmaki Makaurau, including Karekare, Piha and Titirangi.

Inspired by her recent visit to Te Toi Uku and childhood memories associated with Crown Lynn dinnerware, the exhibition serves as a journey exploring the connections between the plates and bowls we use, the company we share meals with, and the environments we choose for dining experiences.

About in our spring garden by Samson Dell

in our spring garden explores the complexities of photographing queer gendered experiences outside of binary frameworks. Image based artist Samson Dell reflects on the challenges of capturing the fluidity of their collaborators’ identities in static images. Emphasising the constant state of transition and renegotiation, the focus shifts to community, relationships, and self-identity within a queer context. This exhibition celebrates the rhythm of queer communities, navigating visibility and invisibility, and preserving the ebb and flow amidst changing external perspectives on queerness.

These new works were birthed from a self-published photobook of the same name, created as a part of Samson’s Honours research at Massey University.

in our spring garden is a part of Auckland Festival of Photography.

About the essentials of being a native by Matt Tini

In the exploration of colonial influences on the representation of Indigenous peoples, Matt Tini scrutinises the colonial gaze directed at Tangata Whenua through a series of photography and moving image works. By reclaiming and disrupting the visual codes that have homogenised and essentialised Indigenous identities, Matt challenges the limiting paradigms upheld by both colonisers and the colonised.

By reclaiming stereotypes such as the native at one with nature and relic of a dying race, and displacing others like the dusky maiden and female nude, Matt challenges viewers' perceptions of the Indigenous body, identity, and experience from a deeply personal perspective while offering paths for others to connect. Unserious yet earnest, the essentials of being a native manipulates the visual language of colonisers, engaging with colonial fantasies while breaking them open.

the essentials of being a native is a part of Auckland Festival of Photography.

Alongside the exhibition is a programme of accompanying events for the public to attend. On 4 May, join us for Artist kōrero, an engaging conversation between artists, Samson Dell and Matt Tini, as well as Pōneke based photographic artist Belinda Whitta, as they speak to the themes explored in their respective exhibitions, in our spring garden and the essentials of being a native. This discussion offers a valuable insight into how photography serves as a conduit for exploring the themes within their respective exhibitions.

On Saturday 25 May, Crown Lynn enthusiasts are invited to Crown Lynn Connections, a collaboration between Corban Estate Arts Centre, Te Toi Uku and Te Pou Theatre; treating guests to a progressive arts tour across three distinct West Auckland sites, each simultaneously sharing unique reflections on the history of Crown Lynn pottery. This immersive experience includes a Director’s guided tour of Te Toi Uki Crown Lynn & Clayworks Museum; an artist’s tour of Rebecca Steedman’s exhibition Talking Earth; and a matinee performance of The Handlers at Te Pou Theatre.

On 27 May and 10 June, everyone is invited to a koha-entry event at Homestead Galleries to join Melina, our Curator & Exhibitions Manager, for an intimate tour of the ongoing exhibitions. These Curator Tours provide an enriching experience for art enthusiasts and those who wish to establish a deeper connection with the showcased works and the talented artists responsible for their creations.

On 22 June, Tangata Whenua are welcomed to participate in a wānanga coinciding with Matt Tini’s exhibition, the essentials of being a native. Connecting through wānanga provides an opportunity for attendees to meet kanohi ki te kanohi to engage in meaningful discussion about the daily challenges they face and collectively articulate their aspirations for the future.

