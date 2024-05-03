Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

National Iwi Chairs Forum Support Toitū Te Reo, Inaugural National Māori Language Festival

Friday, 3 May 2024, 10:01 am
Press Release: National Iwi Chairs Forum

The National Iwi Chairs Forum (NICF) expressed their unanimous endorsement for ‘Toitū te Reo, the National Māori Language Festival’ presented by Mātauranga Iwi Leaders Group (MILG) at the recent forum gathering in Tauranga.

Dr Jeremy Tātere MacLeod on behalf of Kauwaka and Ngati Kahungunu, invited the nation to the first ever Maori language festival in Hastings in August 2024.

“We were proud to support Toitū te Reo being presented at the Iwi Chairs Forum and acknowledge the commitment by Ngāti Kahungunu to contribute to the revitalisation of te reo Māori. The Toitū te Reo festival is not only going to be a celebration of te reo Māori, but also a celebration of Māori self-determination and actualisation,” says Olivia Hall (Ngāti Rārua), Chair of MILG.

Kiingi Tuuheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero VII and a number of iwi have offered their support of this festival as both a demonstration of mana motuhake and to celebrate Māori language, culture and identity.

“Toitū te Reo will inspire, it will entertain, it will unite, it will challenge, it will excite, and it will motivate. It is a call to activate our language, culture, and national identity as New Zealanders,” says Dr Jeremy Tātere MacLeod, Kaiwhakahaere Director of Kauwaka.

Note:

Mātauranga Iwi Leaders Group

Mātauranga ILG is a National Iwi Chairs Forum (NICF) leaders group that leads the educational responses for NICF. NICF exists to advocate and influence priorities of national significance on behalf of collective iwi interests. 

Toitū te Reo

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Toitū Te Reo will be hosted in the Hastings CBD and feature: three symposium stages, an exhibition area, a toi Māori space, an outdoor stage, Māori language street activities, rangatahi and kaumātua spaces, artists, live podcast performances (Taringa, Something For The People, Na Wia Teka), a whānau / tamariki area, kapa haka performances and more.

It will provide a platform for thousands to come together and celebrate what the language means to us in Aotearoa. It will inspire, it will entertain, it will unite, it will challenge, it will excite, and it will motivate.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from National Iwi Chairs Forum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 