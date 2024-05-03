New Release Jax Tonic - 'My Radio'

After smashing the national country airplay chart with ‘This Old Truck’ hitting 3 and ‘Sitting Here On A Beach’ taking out 2, Jax outdoes himself with this new single ‘My Radio’.

“It’s no secret that we all grew up listening to the songs being played on the radio. Those songs meant so much to us as we grew up. Now they bring back memories of moments in time or even physiological reactions when we hear them again as an adult.” Jax.

Jax Tonic has captured all of this in his latest music single called ‘My Radio’. This is an anthem for the people! So if you ‘got the Country’ and you ‘got the soul’, then you’re going to want to ‘hear it on My Radio’!

Jax has created his own original sound, together with some of Australia's and Nashville's top musicians, and sparks fly with his producer, Rod Motbey from Tracking Dog Studios to create his latest musical releases. The music video for ‘My Radio’ has been brought to life by Wade Blundell of Blacklist Productions and will feature on CMT debuting on the Sat 4th of May at 1.23pm AEST on the New Country program.

Jax Tonic hails from Sydney’s beautiful northern beaches area and he is a regular performer around Sydney venues and beyond.

