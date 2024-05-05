Young Kiwi Bagpipers And Drummers To Attend The Oxford Of The Scottish Music World

A trip of a lifetime is firmly in the sights of the National Youth Pipe Band of New Zealand, and these exceptional young New Zealanders are calling on their fellow Kiwis to help them get there.

“The National Youth Pipe Band of New Zealand represents the very best of up-and-coming bagpiping and drumming talent – the ones you see on ANZAC Day, in Santa Parades, at funerals and in our communities each and every day” Royal New Zealand Pipe Bands’ Association president Iain Blakeley says.

“This trip to Canada for many will be their first trip out of New Zealand, but for all of them will be a life-defining experience. The opportunity for them transcends more than just musical upskilling, but into leadership, personal and community development.”

On their two-week trip to Canada, 38 young pipers and drummers will rub shoulders with the very best in the world, attending the world-famous Piping Hot Summer Drummer school in British Columbia, Canada.

“Think the Julliard or the Oxford of the bagpiping and drumming world. We’re talking about world-class tuition in small groups where they soak in the very best experience you can get. It’s hard to over-emphasis what this means for our young people – it’s something not many at all get the chance to do, so this opportunity is one they have ran at with open arms,” Mr Blakeley says.

“When they come back, they go into communities right across the country – from places like Tuatapere right through to Auckland – and give back their knowledge and expertise to the next generation. A big part of what the National Youth Pipe Band does is inspire young New Zealanders to ‘have a crack’ and join a movement that gives people opportunities they can only dream of.”

The National Youth Pipe Band have been fundraising up and down New Zealand, but still need to raise funds to get the trip across the line.

“Travelling and competing on the world stage isn’t something that many charities or funding bodies support. We have been incredibly grateful for the generous donations from many right across the country so far, but we still need a bit of help to get across the line,” Mr Blakeley continued.

The National Youth Pipe Band has set up a Boosted page to make it easy for New Zealanders to donate: https://boosted.org.nz/preview/national-youth-pipe-band-canada-2024

“We are asking Kiwis to do what they do best, and help their fellow New Zealanders out. Whether it’s $10, $100 or more, everything makes a difference.

“And it means we are one step closer to realising the dream of these young New Zealanders.”

