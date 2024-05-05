Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Groundhog Day: New Book Shows History Is Repeating Itself

Sunday, 5 May 2024, 6:35 pm
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) is this coming week launching a book titled Environmental Defenders: Fighting for Our Natural World which tells the story of the Society’s 50 years of operation since the early 1970s. Published by Bateman Books, the richly illustrated full colour hardback relates how the law has been mobilised to protect some of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most precious places.

“When I was writing the book, I didn’t realise that events in the 1970s and 80s would become so relevant to today’s environmental controversies,” said book author and EDS Policy Director Raewyn Peart.

“In those days, government thought it knew best, and sought to avoid being held to account under the law. If we press fast forward to today, we are entering a similar phase. The current government doesn’t want to be hamstrung by environmental protections so is seeking to bypass, weaken and even remove them.

“Environmental Defenders describes many situations where such an approach would have resulted in irreversible environmental loss without the intervention of EDS and others.

“Places like the Karikari Peninsula in Northland, Waikawau Bay on the Coromandel Peninsula and Haraotonga on Aotea Great Barrier Island would have been cut up and turned into major resort developments.

“Otāma beach and its associated wetland on the Coromandel Peninsula would have been a massive dump for toxic mine tailings. And we could have seen the last truly wild river in the North Island, the Motū, dammed.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Those are places that many New Zealanders now seek out for their holidays to get away from it all and enjoy the natural wilderness. That would not have been possible if government and developers had had their way.

“It is not just our environment which is threatened, when government gets above itself, but people’s health and well-being. Without EDS’s intervention, property owners at Matarangi would likely now face the loss of their houses due to coastal erosion and there would have been a hazardous LPG storage facility close to thousands of workers in Manukau.

“Even the National Development Act did not seek to override existing environmental law to the extent that the Fast-track Approvals Bill is proposing. And as a quid pro quo for that legislation, the Muldoon government passed the wild and scenic rivers amendment which enabled the Mōtū, Rakaia and Ahuriri Rivers to be protected with water conservation orders, protections which are themselves now under threat.

“The narrative the current government is running, that the economy needs to be at the expense of the environment, is patently false. As a country I thought we had got past that kind of narrow, short-termism thinking.

“If we can learn anything from the past 50 years, it’s that extremism on behalf of the government comes at considerable cost to New Zealanders and future generations. My hope is that through recording EDS’s history we can avoid the environmental mistakes of the past,” concluded Ms Peart.

© Scoop Media

Environmental Defence Society

Environmental Defence Society

EDS speaks for the environment. It has influence.

Since 1971, EDS has been driving environmental protection in Aotearoa New Zealand through law and policy change. That's why it's one of this country's most influential non- profit organisations when it comes to achieving better environmental outcomes.

EDS has expertise in key disciplines including law, planning, landscape and science. It operates as a policy think-tank, a litigation advocate, and a collaborator – bringing together the private and public sectors for constructive engagement.

EDS runs conferences and seminars on topical issues, including an annual Environmental Summit and the Climate Change and Business Conference.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

Contact Environmental Defence Society

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 