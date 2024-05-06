DEVILSKIN Release New EP SURFACING Ahead Of Nationwide Tour With TADPOLE + SKINNY HOBOS For WE RISE 10th ANNIVERSARY

Ten years since the release of their debut album WE RISE, four years since their critically acclaimed fourth album RED was released, and ahead of a twelve-date tour, multi-platinum NZ rockers DEVILSKIN deliver new six-track EP SURFACING.

A collection of three brand new tracks and three long-time live favourites, with SURFACING the band come up for air to celebrate the last decade by making a mark in the sand to take stock of the successes achieved and incredible experiences shared since the release of WE RISE.

Live set staples ‘The Whale Song’, ‘Holy Diver’ and their jaw-dropping rendition of 70’s hard-kicking rock anthem ‘Barracuda’, wrap up the loose ends from the past as bassist Paul Martin explains: “These tracks were all important parts of Devilskin’s early years as they helped establish the dynamics of our live show since the We Rise 2014 Tour, so it felt right to finally record them for our faithful and give them a home on this record.”

SURFACING’s three brand new songs display the band’s diversity in both sound and story as they move into the next exciting phase of their collective musical journey with killer tracks ‘Let Me Breathe’, brooding banger ‘Insects’, and haunting ballad and EP focus track ‘Unborn’.

Adds drummer Nic Martin: “We gave the world a taste of new material last year with ‘Let Me Breathe’, and now we’re excited to continue looking ahead with new tracks ‘Insects’ and ‘Unborn’. Those who have made it to a recent Devilskin headline show may have caught a glimpse of these songs, and we’re all incredibly proud of how they’ve come to life in the studio with Dave Rhodes co-producing.”

The band have stepped up magnificently on this recording, featuring lead guitarist and Gibson artist Nail Vincent’s powerful, distinctive style, and singer Jennie Skulander delivering a vocal performance that is unequivocally up there with the best work she has ever done. In all, SURFACING is Devilskin again proving the strength and depth of their song-writing. Powerful, eloquent, and evocative, SURFACING continues the story of Devilskin’s’ impressive ascent.

To celebrate, the band are also gearing up to hit the road and reunite with their ardent fans across the country this May and June from Invercargill to Whangaparaoa, featuring their solid arsenal of banging tour hits and brand new material off SURFACING.

Pulling out all the stops for this 12-date tour, DEVILSKIN have stacked the line-up for a killer evening of powerhouse rock with two very special guests on board for all shows: a surprising reformation of Auckland rock band TADPOLE, featuring the wide-ranging and fearless vocals of dynamic indie-pop-punk singer EMMA DILEMMA, and the irrepressibly raucous energy of progressive Auckland rock duo SKINNY HOBOS.

Testament to the tenacity of the band and their fierce work ethic, the last decade has seen Devilskin’s achievements increase exponentially with Gold and Platinum records; multiple tours of the UK, Europe, and Australia; numerous festival performances, and sharing stages with some of the biggest names in rock including legends such as Slash, Halestorm, Disturbed, Alice Cooper, Motley Crue, Rob Zombie, Korn, Coheed and Cambria, to name a few.

In essence, the bands enduring success and longevity comes down to creating a quality back-catalogue of songs they can be proud of, and focused hard work to grow an avid, dedicated fan base connected by the songs, and spanning continents. Devilskin fans unite and get your tickets for the WE RISE 10th Anniversary tour celebration, an epic mid-year rock tour de force with Tadpole and Skinny Hobos, coming your way this May and June.

