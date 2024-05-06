Go Green, Get Rewarded: $50,000 In Funding Available For Tamariki To Tackle Climate Change

6 May 2024: Woolworths is once again inviting young environmentalists in Aotearoa to share their most innovative ideas for tackling climate change through its annual Growing for Good grant programme, now in its sixth year. Motivating schools and students to share their most creative environmental projects, the programme aims to empower young change-makers to turn their passion for the environment into action.

A grant pool of $50,000 is available this year, with $10,000 up for grabs for each winning project.

Throughout the past year, the programme has seen incredible projects come to life, achieving impressive results. Nelson Intermediate, one of last year’s winners, applied for the grant after noticing a need for rainwater tanks to water its gardens, fruit trees, and native trees when students weren't available. By installing the tanks, students could ensure sustainable irrigation for the school's crops, even during the summer and school holidays.

Sarah Johns, STEAM Leader at Nelson Intermediate School, commented on the achievements since securing the grant, adding that students had become increasingly aware of the pending water crisis in their community and receiving the grant meant they could do their bit to take control of the uncontrollable weather patterns in Nelson.

"To strengthen the sustainability and resilience of the productive areas around our school, we have now installed a series of rainwater tanks to harvest water from the sky. Developing the rainwater harvesting system has supported our ākonga to learn about the benefits of the conservation of our natural resources. We’re really happy with the outcome of this project!” she says.

Millie Moketapu, a student from Nelson Intermediate School who helped on the project, also added: “We now have access to water when its limited. This means our native plants and vegetable gardens can grow food for our community all year round”.

Other successful schools included Mount Albert Grammar School, who used their grant to build a vertical garden project so students could supply produce grown to its food technology classes.

Woolworths New Zealand’s Head of Sustainability, Catherine Langabeer says the innovation and passion she’s seen from young Kiwis taking part in the programme has been impressive and inspiring.

"The past five years of Growing for Good have shown how determined and creative our tamariki are when it comes to improving their communities and the environment. As we open applications for the sixth year, I can’t wait to see what projects are in the pipeline,” says Langabeer.

Applications are open to primary, intermediate, secondary schools and ECEs across Aotearoa from Monday 6 May 2024 and close Sunday 2 June 2024.

About Woolworths New Zealand

Woolworths New Zealand is one of New Zealand’s largest employers with 21,000 team members across over 195 supermarkets, distribution centres, processing plants and support offices. Each week we serve over three million customers and work with hundreds of food producers and suppliers throughout Aotearoa. We’re committed to delivering New Zealand’s best supermarket experiences for customers and team with more value, innovation and accelerated investment in our stores. We’re proud to give back to the communities we live and work in, including through the Woolworths Food for Good Foundation. Every year we donate more than $7 million in food, funding and sponsorship to our communities. Woolworths New Zealand is also the franchisor of more than 70 FreshChoice stores, which are locally owned and operated. Woolworths New Zealand is part of Woolworths Group.

