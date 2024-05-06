Karamea Wearable Art Show 2024 on June 01

Karamea's vibrant wearable arts community is set to dazzle once again with the highly anticipated return of the KaraWearable Arts 2024 Show. After a resounding success in 2023, the event is back and bigger than ever, promising an evening of creativity, inspiration, and community spirit.

The show is at the Karamea Pulse Energy Centre on June 1, 2024, with entry from 6:00-6:30 p.m. Attendees can look forward to an enchanting evening of wearable artistry, culminating in a Prize Giving ceremony with awards for Supreme, Craftsmanship, Youth, People’s Choice for recognising outstanding contributions to wearable artistry. There will be a cash bar service available at the venue.

The festivities will continue on at the same venue on June 2, KaraWearable Arts Costume Exhibition from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., providing an opportunity for the public to marvel at the intricate designs and craftsmanship on display at the Karamea Pulse Energy Centre.

Diva Murray models Tina Wylie’s design, “Earth Mother, The Seasons,” which won the first prize in the 2023 KaraWearable Art Show Upclycled/Recycled category. Photo credit: Paul Murray

Patrons are encouraged to make a grand entrance via the Red Carpet, embracing the occasion by dressing up in their finest attire or full eccentricity. The Red-Carpet entrance promises a spectacle of style and flair, with opportunities for photos and mingling before the show begins. Show your creativity and make the most of the occasion!

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Tickets for the KaraWearable Arts 2024 Show are priced at $15 for adults ($20 if purchased on the night), with admission free for school age and under. Tickets can be purchased at the Karamea Information Centre either in person, by phone at +64 3 782 6652, or via email at info@karameainfo.co.nz

Single item and team entries are warmly welcomed, offering participants a platform to showcase their creativity and talent. This year's show will feature a captivating narrative weaving together themes of “Myths and Legends,” “Made from Nature,” and “Upcycled/Recycled,” that aims to bring the magic of theatre to the catwalk.

Sacha Healey, Director of KaraWearable Arts 2024, remarked, "We're thrilled to bring back the KaraWearable Arts Show for another year, building upon the success of 2023. This year's event promises to be even more inspiring and magical, showcasing the incredible talent and creativity within our community."

Aby Chalmers, Designer, Model, and Entrance/Red Carpet Coordinator, added, "Join us for a night of celebration and creativity as we come together to support and inspire one another. Dress to impress and arrive early to make the most of the Red-Carpet experience!"

© Scoop Media

