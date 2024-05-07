Broadcast Unveil New Album 'Spell Blanket: Collected Demos'

Spell Blanket comprises songs and sketches drawn from Trish Keenan's extensive archive of 4-track tapes and MiniDiscs.

The recordings lay the groundwork for what would have been Broadcast’s fifth album, offering a window into Trish and James’ creative process during the post-Tender Buttons period from 2006-2009.

A follow up collection, Distant Call - Collected Demos 2000-2006 is due for release later this year (28th September). In contrast to Spell Blanket, it’s a collection of early demos that were worked into finished productions appearing on Haha Sound, Tender Buttons and The Future Crayon.

Distant Call is a closing of the door on Broadcast and will be the last release from the band.

