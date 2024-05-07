Dynamic Collaboration By Celebrated Creatives Lucy Tupu And Max Gimblett To Be Showcased At NZ Art Show

The NZ Art Show is thrilled to reveal an exciting collaboration between internationally acclaimed contemporary designer Lucy Tupu and iconic New Zealand artist Max Gimblett at this year's event.

Max Gimblett x Lucy Tupu range that will be displayed at the NZ Art Show. (Image/Supplied)

With over 20 years of experience crafting bespoke rugs, carpets, furniture, and lighting, Lucy Tupu brings her unique blend of Samoan and New Zealand influences to the world of design. Now dividing her time between New York City and Wellington, where she lectures in Oceania design at Te Herenga Waka, Victoria University, Lucy's works are celebrated for their luxurious quality and homage to 60s and 70s design aesthetics.

In a meeting of artistic minds, Lucy connected with Max Gimblett in 2016 at a Kiwi design event in NYC. Inspired by Gimblett's vibrant and distinctive use of colour, Lucy embarked on a collaborative journey to translate his iconic artworks into tactile, functional pieces. The result? A series of rugs that beautifully capture the essence of Gimblett's artistry.

"I was drawn to the colourful ones," shares Tupu. "Vibrant, contrasting colour is central to Gimblett’s work, and it was this distinctive element that I was excited to replicate. It was an honour and an inspiration to transform his iconic works into textural, functional pieces.

Born and raised in Wellington, Tupu is a classically trained Industrial Designer with a Bachelor of Design degree in Industrial Design from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology – RMIT. Lucy has made New York her home for 20 years, pursuing a career as designer and artist andestablishing a highly successful design studio.

Alongside pieces from the Max Gimblett range, Lucy will also showcase monumental rugs from her other collections, promising a display of unique, dynamic, and luxurious works. Carla Russell, Executive Director of the NZ Art Show, believes that Lucy and Max's collaboration will add an extra layer of excitement to the event.

"Lucy’s works exude glamour and sophistication, making them the perfect addition to any home or office space," says Russell. "This collaboration adds an extra dimension to what promises to be the most comprehensive NZ Art Show yet, featuring live music, DJs, artist demonstrations, artist groups, Toi Māori Aotearoa, art awards and a vibrant celebration of the arts."

Don't miss the opportunity to experience the fusion of Lucy Tupu and Max Gimblett's talents at the NZ Art Show, a truly international celebration of creativity.



The 2024 NZ Art Show will be held over King's Birthday Weekend, May 31 to June 2, with a VIP Preview and Gala Evening on the May 30th for Sponsors and Friends of the show. More info about the show and tickets can be found on our website here - https://www.artshow.co.nz/.

