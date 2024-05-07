Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Rock Legend Alice Cooper Joins The Sound Lineup

Tuesday, 7 May 2024, 10:29 am
Press Release: Mediaworks


The man (and the band) who first brought shock rock to the masses, Alice Cooper is the latest addition to MediaWorks’ Classic Rock station The Sound.

Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famer Cooper, who became one of the most successful and influential acts of the '70s, launched his new radio show Alice’s Attic in January this year, boasting five hours of “Pure Alice”.

Featuring exclusive content, fan interaction, celebrity interviews and the best Classic Rock of all time, Alice’s Attic is broadcast on 26 frequencies across the United States, two territories across the ditch, and from Monday May 13 exclusively in Aotearoa thanks to The Sound.

The Sound Content Director Vaughan Hobbs says: “The line-up of celebrities that Alice has already had on the show include Brian Johnson of AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, Def Leppard, Rob Zombie and Joe Perry of Aerosmith to name a few. His access to rock legends is unparalleled, not to mention the stories he can tell about his own 60 year career as a touring musician, will resonate with Sound listeners.”

Don’t miss

Alice’s Attic with Alice Cooper

8pm weekdays from Monday, May 13th on the rova app.

