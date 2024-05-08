Homestead Galleries Open Call For Exhibition Proposals 2025 Now Open

Homestead Galleries at Corban Estate Arts Centre. Photo credit: Sam Harnett.

The Homestead Galleries at Corban Estate Arts Centre are thrilled to announce their open call for exhibition proposals, offering artists, curators, and collectives the opportunity to showcase their work in a gallery which holds a proud history of discovering and showcasing new emerging talent.

Located within the heritage listed grounds of Corban Estate in Henderson, West Auckland, Homestead Galleries provides a valuable platform for artists to exhibit their work, reaching a diverse and engaged audience. For over twenty years, the galleries have hosted a wide range of exhibitions, featuring the work of new emerging creatives alongside some of Aotearoa’s celebrated artists.

Selected proposals will be scheduled for the 2025 exhibition program with artists benefitting from the warm and inviting Corban Estate community; a unique gallery space with a rich history to draw from; professional support throughout the planning, promotion, and installation of their exhibition and accompanying gallery programs; and curatorial guidance by the Homestead Galleries Curator and Exhibitions Manager.

Comprised of three separate rooms within the 100 year old Corban family Homestead, the the galleries have an undeniable sense of ‘home’ about them. All featuring warm kauri wooden floors, Galleries One and Two contain windows along one face and beautiful leadlight windows on their doors. Gallery Three can be accessed through Gallery Two and is without windows, providing a larger exhibiting area with group shows often taking up the two adjoining spaces. There is no fee for the use of the Homestead Galleries for those selected to exhibit and artists are paid a gratuity towards their costs for showcasing their work.

With the Corban Estate Gallery Shop also situated in the same building, artists are invited to consider selling smaller works in the Gallery Shop during the period of their exhibition. All works for sale within the galleries or the shop are charged a small 33.33% commission.

To browse current shows and the archive of previous exhibitions, please visit Exhibitions [www.ceac.org.nz/exhibitions].

Corban Estate Arts Centre nurtures the arts from the earliest interactions through to the established practice, offering a wide range of programs and initiatives designed to support artists at every stage of their career. From the introduction of process-driven arts for young children in their Schools Education program; to multidisciplinary arts workshops for the art-curious of all ages; to the high quality of exhibitions at the Homestead Galleries; through to the many internationally acclaimed resident artists producing work onsite, Corban Estate Arts Centre is committed to fostering creativity and supporting the development of the arts in Tāmaki Makaurau, Aoteaora and beyond.

To submit a proposal to exhibit at Homestead Galleries in 2025, please visit Homestead Galleries [www.ceac.org.nz/visit/galleries] to access floor plans of the gallery spaces, and for complete details on how to make a submission and full proposal requirements. The submission deadline for Homestead Galleries Call for Exhibition Proposals 2025 is 5:00pm Monday 1 July, 2024.

