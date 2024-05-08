Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Cody Munro Moore Releases 'Clock Tower Falls'

Wednesday, 8 May 2024, 3:51 pm
Press Release: Stranded Recording Studios

Stranded Recording Studios announce 'Clocktower Falls' to be released today on the 8th of May, the second single and title track from the upcoming Cody Munro Moore album to be released in almost five years. The full album titled 'At Parties' is due out on July 12th.

'Clocktower Falls' is the second single off Cody Munro Moore's sophomore solo album ‘At Parties’. It was the last song from ‘At Parties’ to be recorded from a string of evenings spent with his band over summer at Stranded Recording Studios.

Moore states that ‘every person is different that you meet. There are always these hard explained anomalies of getting to know a new person. Clocktower Falls is myself trying to explain the curiosity that comes upon us when meeting someone new.’

Cody Munro Moore recorded and mixed the song at Stranded Recording Studios. When asked about recording the single he said ‘Clocktower Falls came about in an unconventional way. I found this song after I had finished mixing all the other songs from the album. It was like a little jam right at the end of a long night recording. I cut it up, looped and sampled all these sounds from across the evening. Everyone was super tired when we did it, near delirious but what comes across is this baggy fun feeling of late night friendship’.

Stranded Recording studio has been mixing, recording and producing songs since 2021. We now not only record songs but release them too!

