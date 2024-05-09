Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Works By Women Artists Sells For Significantly Higher Prices Than Predicted

Thursday, 9 May 2024, 4:55 am
Press Release: International Art Centre

Numerous works of art by women artists have sold for far more than predicted at an unusual art sale in Auckland.

The sale at the International Art Centre in Parnell, Auckland, tonight began with two works by Pauline Yearbury selling for more than eight times their predicted maximum. St Francis, Tobias and Friends and Wake Up Saint Francis were each predicted to sell for a hammer price of up to $3000 but the first sold for $24,000 ($30,045 including commission and GST) and the second for $25,000 ($31,296).

The highest price was $145,000 ($181,500) for Evelyn Page’s 1982 oil painting of a nude woman called Young Woman In A Bay Window.

It was the first art auction at the International Art Centre featuring women artists only and featured more than 100 works of art in a wide variety of mediums, subject matter and price ranges.

International Art Centre director and auctioneer Richard Thomson said even in the days before the first bid there was significant interest in all 104 works.

The art spanned several decades from the early twentieth century through to modern day art featuring contemporary works.

Mr Thomson said the sale included a wide variety of mediums, subject matter and price ranges and there was significant interest in most works in the catalogue.

“The interest was so great that many works sold for a lot more than the predicted maximum figure."

He said many of the artists who featured in the sale had made significant contributions to New Zealand art history, including Rita Angus, Fiona Pardington, Lois White, Ans Westra, Louise Henderson, Ann Robinson, Star Gossage, Gretchen Albrecht, Marti Friedlander, Jenny Dolezel, Pauline Yearbury and Emily Karaka.

