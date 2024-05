NZ National 3 Day Event Taupō

As the eyes of the world are on the famous Badminton Horse Trials, locals are also fixated on the New Zealand National Three Day Event under way at the Fiber Fresh National Equestrian Centre, Taupō.

The NZ Three Day Eventing Championships is a highlight of the equestrian calendar, drawing competitors and spectators from across New Zealand.

This event covers all grades, from grassroot combinations to seasoned professionals, competing across various levels: from the highly challenging 4* class to introductory levels.

