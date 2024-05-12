aotearoa music photography award 2024 | Whakaahua Puoro Toa

Entries for 2024’s aotearoa music photography award 2024 | Whakaahua Puoro Toa open on 1 May, with winners announced on 30 May. First prize is $1250 cash, second prize $500 cash, with the People’s Choice Prize a $250 Prezzy Card. Full details - https://www.photographyfestival.org.nz/awards/music-photo-award.cfm

As part of advance celebrations for the aotearoa music photography award 2024 | Whakaahua Puoro Toa, we are pleased to share a circuit of great music photography exhibits: News for Takapuna, presented by Takapuna Business Association, , a pop up wall on Devonport Wharf, and on The Queens Wharf Fence - thanks to support from Eke Panuku Development Ltd.

“By documenting these events, photographers allow us to recall and enjoy them, long after the encores have finished,” says AFP’s Julia Durkin.

Artist Micro Grants Award

The Artist Micro Grants Award is open for exhibiting artists and groups at this year’s Auckland Festival of Photography. Grant applications open in May for five $1000 grants to be distributed during the 2024 Auckland Festival of Photography in June. Full details to be announced after 20 May. The grants are part of the AFP Trust’s ongoing support of NZ photography. Thanks to Creative Communities Festival Fund at Auckland Council.

Sony Auckland Photo Day 2024

SONY Auckland Photo Day 2024 - we're back! Since 2004, our regional competition ‘Auckland Photo Day’ has been inviting anyone, anywhere in Auckland — during a 24-hour period — to capture and share their perspectives of our region. This year it will be on Saturday 8th June.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

This ‘crowd-sourced’ visual documentary of one day in the life of Tāmaki Makaurau democratises photography and creates conversations about the places we live, work and play in as well as the many, varied people who populate them.

“Sony Auckland Photo Day is a significant community engagement project, conceived to build a visual cultural currency that documents our Auckland,” says AFP founder and CEO, Julia Durkin MNZM. 'We're delighted to be working with SONY New Zealand to give 'rizz' to the competition, plus participation for great new images of our diverse city".

Sony New Zealand's Aaron Key, Digital Imaging Product Specialist, says "Sony NZ is delighted to sponsor the 2024 Auckland Photo Day as part of our ongoing commitment to support the New Zealand photographic community".

Auckland Photo Day returns for its nineteenth year in 2024 - thanks to support from Creative Communities Festival Fund at Auckland Council. Details to come at https://www.photographyfestival.org.nz

2024 Youth Photo Award

The Youth Photo Award is back for the sixth, engaging young, emerging artists and photographers aged under 25 to showcase their images in an online display. Since 2019, more than $6600 has been awarded in this project supporting youth photography in Aotearoa New Zealand. Details to come late May. Thanks to the Alex Mao Foundation.

© Scoop Media

