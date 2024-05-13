Star-studded Line Up To Support Ria Hall For Mayor

An incredible line up of some of Aotearoa’s finest artists to support Ria Hall in her bid for Mayor of Tauranga are set to share the stage for a special one-off performance. Anika Moa, Bella Kalolo, Hollie Smith, Julia Deans, Tali and Tami Neilson are backing Hall due to her vision for inclusive and progressive political leadership.

“I have spent an entire lifetime of political advocacy through both my musical career and my professional career.

“We need political leadership that has a clear focus on growing Tauranga as a place with a strong identity that people want to live, work and play.

“My vision is to ensure that our greatest asset, our environment, is at the forefront of development and is what we need, and our future generations, need right now. Being a coastal community, climate change is and will continue to have a significant impact on the way we live if we do not prepare for its impacts now.

“I am really honoured that my friends and colleagues are supporting this significant step to bring genuine hope and change to Tauranga, the place I love and call home. There is a genuine feeling in the community that change can and will come” Hall said.

A unique musical collaboration of friends and colleagues, Band Together is an opportunity to bring the Tauranga community together to meet Ria and celebrate her vision of hope in action with a renowned award-winning line up of some of Aotearoa’s finest musicians.

Band Together is also an acknowledgement by her colleagues in the music industry that beyond her musical success, Ria has been a tireless advocate for social justice, indigenous rights, and environmental sustainability. Her unwavering dedication to causes for change have seen her become a respected voice, inspiring positive change and fostering dialogue on critical issues facing Aotearoa.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

A line-up that will light up Totara St with hope, progress and change, Band Together is an unmissable event for music lovers and all those that want to see Tauranga as a more connected, inclusive and understanding community that thrives together. It is expected the 400 people venue will sell out quickly.

Tickets can be found here: www.totarastreet.co.nz

Venue: Totora St

Date: 9 June 2024

Time: 1pm

© Scoop Media

